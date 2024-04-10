Aflac Chairman & CEO Dan Amos officially opens Belfast office

Dan Amos, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aflac Inc., a Fortune 500 company, was in Belfast to officially open the company’s Northern Ireland headquarters, further establishing the company’s commitment here. Aflac employs more than 150 specialist technology staff in Belfast, where it began operations in 2019. Dan was joined on the trip by Aflac Foundation President Kathelen Amos, Aflac Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer Tim Callahan and Senior Vice President, Individual Benefits Keith Farley.

Amos is among the longest-serving and most successful CEOs in the Fortune 500 with 34 years at the helm of Aflac, an international leader in the provision of supplemental health insurance, covering millions of customers in both the United States and Japan. He has appeared five times on Institutional Investor magazine’s list of America’s Best CEOs for the insurance category and has also been recognised five times as one of the 100 Best-Performing CEOs in the World by the Harvard Business Review. He was in Belfast to mark Aflac Northern Ireland’s official move to the new City Quays 3 office development and to celebrate five years since opening the company’s Global IT and Cybersecurity Innovation Centre in Belfast in 2019.

Marking the company’s newest milestone, Aflac Inc. CEO Dan Amos, said: “Belfast and Northern Ireland play a key role in our global growth and our talented local teams are vital in delivering world class technology solutions that enable Aflac to support millions of customers at the times they need it most. Since our Belfast launch in 2019, we’re continually impressed with the talent and passion which this city and region exudes, and we are pleased with our collective success to date.

“As and innovative leader in the supplemental insurance industry, investing in technology and developing industry-leading expertise remain a top priority and we’re delighted by the outstanding performance and leadership shown by our Belfast team. I’m also grateful for the support of Invest Northern Ireland and representatives from across the city and business community for their continued support as we invest in the region, in our people and culture.”

During its five-years in Belfast, Aflac, whose primary philanthropic cause since 1995 has been helping to support the treatment and research of childhood cancer, has established a relationship with the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity (CCUC) and the Children’s Cancer and Haematology Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. To date Aflac and its employees have raised more than £45,000 for this cause. In addition, Aflac provides its award winning My Special Aflac Duck®, a smart, robotic companion designed to help children cope with a cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“A recent study conducted at 8 hospitals across the United States, including 160 children, parents and healthcare providers has demonstrated that My Special Aflac Duck is indeed helping children and parents reduce their anxiety when confronted with a cancer diagnosis,” Kathelen Amos said. “While we are anxious for the day when childhood cancer is completely eradicated, we are proud and pleased to provide our ducks to children in Northern Ireland to help them through their journey as well.”

Committed to supporting an educated workforce, Aflac has also partnered with both Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University, to provide bursaries which assist in removing financial barriers to students who may not have had access to further education through the Queen’s Pathway Opportunity Programme and Belfast Community Scholarship respectively.

Aflac NI Managing Director Mark McCormack, who was appointed to the position in 2022 having previously been Head of Technology at the firm since 2019 said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Dan to Belfast to mark our five-year milestone and officially open our new office. Since our launch in 2019, we’ve rapidly scaled up our local presence to establish ourselves as a world-class, award-winning technology employer of choice leveraging adaptability, reinvention and resilience to provide global solutions. We are also proud to expand our partnership with CCUC as part of our commitment to the local community and to celebrate our achievements together as part of this important visit.”

Established in 1955, Aflac currently employs around 4,700 employees in the U.S. and 11,000 globally. The company is included in the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 18 consecutive years (2024), Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies listing for 23 years (2024) and Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year (2023)