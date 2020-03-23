Active Health Solutions encourages activity online

It wasn’t quite the launch week that award-winning North Down business, Active Health Solutions had planned for its second branch opening.

But as of today, all of their Pilates classes, Physiotherapy and Podiatry consultations have gone online to a global audience– and the response has been phenomenal.

Located in Bangor, County Down, the family-run Clinic has been offering Physiotherapy, Podiatry and Pilates, in Holywood for over 13 years.

They had quite the fanfare planned, all of which has had to be put on ice for the time being. For now, it’s Plan B – online everything!

Rachel Saligari, Managing Director of Active Health said: “We had planned to open our brand new Bangor-based Clinic, which we have invested over £100K into, on Monday 16th March. This was pretty much the same time that the news and government ramped up social isolation for our population.

“As of today, we have closed our physical doors and opened our virtual. We have gone 100 per cent online.

“We have moved all of our Physiotherapy and Podiatry consultations online where we can have a one-to-one with our clients in the safety of our own homes and give them a full consultation and assessment, this is done using easily downloadable software which we have invested in. We are doing these at a discounted price, and includes a full medical assessment and treatment plan, which includes self-care.

“And whilst our hugely popular Pilates and Reformer Pilates classes have had to be put on hold for the foreseeable, they are also now online – and attendance is up – we have had people tune in from as far as Australia!

“We have also rented out all of our 12 Pilates reformers where our clients can use them in their own home, with our online guidance.

“Our Pilates classes have been running for so many years and are attended by people age 16 to 75 upwards and have become so important to our clients for social, health and wellbeing reasons.

“We also have a staff of over 11 across the two branches so it is both our commitment to them and our clients to try and keep the business going as much as possible, just when people need exercise and health advice most.

“Our Pilates Classes will run twice classes per day, one in the morning and one in the evening.

“As demand increases, so will the classes, but at the moment we have 15 spaces at 9.30am and the same at 6.30pm. We will also be holding one free live-streamed class per week for anyone anywhere in the world via Facebook.

“There has never been a more critical time to ensure we stay active, both for our physical and our all-important mental health, and that has been our thinking behind this.

“We advise people to get into a routine as early into confinement as possible. A 60-minute class per day will go a long way in helping you stay positive and focused throughout this time.

“All of our Pilates classes will be held by highly experienced physiotherapists who are also Pilates teachers and will be live-streamed. The classes are available on any device, computer or Smart phone and are designed to make use of space, offer variety, and turn almost any environment into a Pilates studio. There is one free class per week which is available to anyone, anywhere in the world and a subscription price for anyone who wants unlimited access to all classes.”

The move comes as all gyms around Northern Ireland close their doors following official government advice around the coronavirus.

Rachel continued: “Both new and existing clients can take advantage of ‘custom content’ that has will have brilliant interactive classes where attendees can chat, have a laugh and get down on the floor to do some Pilates.”

Pilates which not only promises full body fitness, strengthening of the core, improvement in balance, lengthening of muscles and an increase in mental agility but in the words of Joseph Pilates, it helps you achieve…”the complete coordination of body, mind, and spirit.”

“We start at Beginner level where the basics are learned and practiced and then progression to Improver, Intermediate or Advanced level is possible depending on each person’s needs and abilities. Anyone new to the programme will get the chance to chat to one of our Physios online who can do an assessment of their needs and advise them accordingly.

“I encourage anyone of any age to get onboard try one of our free taster classes which they can do by downloading our app Active Health Solutions visiting our website or our Facebook page and to start to integrate Pilates into their day for the good of their mind, body and soul.

Rachel concluded: “Similarly anyone suffering with any injuries, ongoing pain of any description is encouraged to get in touch and avail of our online consultations.”

Visit www.activehealthsolutions.co.uk for further details on costs (starts at £39 for a monthly subscription) and access to the classes and consultations (start at £45).