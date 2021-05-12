Access2Funding welcomes new tax specialist in Northern Ireland

One of the UK’s fastest growing research and development (R&D) tax credit specialists, Access2Funding, is making its mark in Northern Ireland with the introduction of a new tax specialist.

Kieran Newton joins the team in Northern Ireland, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge on corporation tax for SMEs, personal tax for high net-worth individuals and corporate tax planning and restructuring.

Access2Funding, which has roots in England, was established in 2014 and includes a team of qualified accountants, tax specialists and technical writers, along with knowledgeable sector experts.

Kieran said of his appointment: “What attracted me to Access2Funding was how rapid the company is growing and how it is establishing itself all over the UK. Working alongside the Northern Ireland team, I will be utilising my knowledge of taxation to maximise client claims and working alongside all departments to impart my expertise.

“The opportunity to work with pioneering companies in Northern Ireland, helping them to raise finance by recognising innovation in the form of new products, processes or services they create, is what excites me about my role as tax specialist.”

R&D tax credits were introduced in 2000 by HMRC to incentivise innovation, and result in a reduction in corporation tax or a cash payment for companies.

Dawn Coker, Chief Operating Officer at Access2Funding, said: “Many Northern Irish companies are already embracing innovation, but there are many businesses that are losing out because they don’t realise they are eligible.

“R&D tax credit statistics published by HMRC showed that an incredible £105 million was claimed in R&D tax credits in Northern Ireland in 2019, with each company claiming on average £65,000.

“Whilst the top sector claiming for R&D in the country is manufacturing, we urge other sectors, including food and agriculture, construction and healthtech to take a closer look at what they are doing as a business day-to-day as they could be innovating and missing out on thousands of pounds.

“We helped return more than £23 million to UK businesses in 2020 and we want to dispel any myths surrounding R&D for businesses, with our new tax specialist further adding to our dedicated and passionate team of professionals.”

Access2Funding has been established in Northern Ireland since January 2021 and its team also includes business development executives Michael Kelly, based in Omagh, and Ross Davidson, based in Belfast, alongside R&D account manager Brogan Kear.

For further information visit the Access2Funding website or call 02890511268.