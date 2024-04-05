AbbeyAutoline shortlisted for two major accolades at the British Insurance Awards 2024

AbbeyAutoline has been shortlisted for two major accolades at The British Insurance Awards 2024 – the only Northern Ireland broker to be shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker is in the running for Personal Lines Broker of the Year and Insurance Broker of the Year at the gala awards ceremony taking place on Wednesday 3rd July 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

AbbeyAutoline was named Commercial Lines Broker of the Year at the 2023 British Insurance Awards.

The British Insurance Awards 2023, hosted by Insurance Post, is celebrating its 30th Anniversary and are contested by underwriters, brokers, and intermediaries to recognise and celebrate the pinnacle of innovation and excellence across the UK’s insurance industry.

Both award categories are open to all UK-based insurance brokers who could demonstrate how they respond to the demands of their consumers or clients with products relevant to their needs, while offering a top-quality service.

Brokers also need to demonstrate their ability to deliver value-added services and evidence of product or service innovation in the context of profitable growth.

Julie Gibbons, Managing Director of AbbeyAutoline says: “Building on the success of our Commercial Lines Broker of the Year Award at The British Insurance Awards 2023, we’re delighted to be shortlisted for the Personal Lines Broker of the Year and Insurance Broker of the Year at this year’s awards.

“This prestigious double nomination is a significant achievement for AbbeyAutoline underlined by the fact that we are the only Northern Ireland broker to be shortlisted for an award.

“It’s fantastic recognition of our team’s hard work and dedication and demonstrates our commitment to providing our clients and customers with an unparalleled service and tailored insurance solutions across both Personal and Commercial Lines.

“As we look ahead to the awards ceremony, we will continue to set new benchmarks in our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the delivery of the very best service in the industry.”

For more information on The British Insurance Industry Awards visit: www.insuranceawards.com.