AbbeyAutoline extends partnership with Ulster Rugby

AbbeyAutoline has announced an extension of its partnership with Ulster Rugby until 2022/23.

The multi-year deal will see AbbeyAutoline, Northern Ireland’s biggest insurance broker, continue with exclusive naming rights of the Family Stand at Kingspan Stadium.

The agreement will see Ulster Rugby and AbbeyAutoline work together to deliver a range of family-friendly match day and non-match day activities, events and content that will benefit Ulster Rugby fans and AbbeyAutoline customers. They will also be launching a range of exclusive benefits for Ulster Rugby season ticket holders.

AbbeyAutoline employs 450 staff across 18 branches provincewide and offers a range of insurance products which include Car, Home, Van, Motorbike, Taxi, Farm and Business Insurance. The business also provides a competitive telematics solution for young drivers called ChilliDrive.

Announcing the extension of the partnership with Ulster Rugby, Julie Gibbons, Managing Director of AbbeyAutoline, said: “We have established a strong relationship with Ulster Rugby and its loyal and passionate fanbase over the past three years and we’re delighted to extend this partnership until 2022/23 under our new name, AbbeyAutoline.

“As a local company, we are incredibly excited by what the future holds for Ulster Rugby and we look forward to continuing our long-term commitment to supporting the development and growth of the local game, both on and off the pitch.

“We also can’t wait to welcome back families and young people to the AbbeyAutoline Family Stand, when it’s safe to do so, to experience the excellent family-friendly atmosphere as supporters of all ages cheer on their rugby heroes.”

Jonny Petrie, Ulster Rugby CEO, said: “We are delighted that AbbeyAutoline has chosen to renew their partnership with us. As we look forward to a time when we can safely welcome back supporters to Kingspan Stadium, it’s exciting to be collaborating on plans for our fans who are eagerly anticipating a return to their usual spot in what will be a newly branded AbbeyAutoline Family Stand.

“There will also be plenty on offer outside of what will be happening on a match day, so I have no doubt it will be a busy and engaging partnership in the time ahead, which will continue to deliver for our club and supporters across the province.”