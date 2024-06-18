A toast to great teamwork: Mount Charles celebrates staff at the Trevi Awards

Award-winning facilities management firm Mount Charles has hosted its annual employee awards event at the International Convention Centre in Belfast.

Mount Charles, who employs 3,000 staff across the island of Ireland, is one of Northern Ireland’s largest independent catering, cleaning, events and facilities management companies.

The company, one of Northern Ireland’s top 10 employers, also provides a wide range of other business services, such as vending.

Mount Charles’ fifth annual ‘Trevi Awards’ is an awards celebration held in honour of Founder and Chairman Trevor Annon. It recognises the dedication, loyalty and hard work of the company’s employees from across the business group.

At the event, Mount Charles staff from across Ireland, including Cork, Maynooth and Dublin, attended the event in Belfast.

Trevor Annon, Founder and Chairman of Mount Charles, said that people are and have always been the firm’s most important asset.

“Our people are quite simply the backbone of Mount Charles,” he added. “Their loyalty, dedication and relentless hard work is the driving force behind our success, and that has always been the case.

“The Trevi Awards give us a great opportunity to reflect on the hard work and the remarkable contribution our staff make year-on-year. It is a token of our deep appreciation for all that they do.”

At the event, there were 18 different award categories ranging from Catering Manager of the Year to Mobile Cleaning Operative of the Year, and overall, 21 standout employees from across each of its divisions were winners on the night.

The most prestigious award of the night is the Chairman’s Pride of Mount Charles Award, which is an acknowledgement of outstanding leadership and dedication within the Mount Charles Group.

This award honours individuals who exemplify excellence in their role, demonstrate exceptional commitment to the company’s values and inspire their colleagues through their vision and achievements.

2024 winner, Patricia McErlane, Head of Human Resources at Mount Charles, said: “Mount Charles is an extremely encouraging place to work. The leadership team is passionate about its people and empowering us to excel in our careers. The Trevi Awards are a great way to celebrate the great work that we carry out across the year. The event drives the staff forward and inspires us to strive for excellence.”

Trevor Annon added: “We live and work by our core values – ‘great people’, ‘great service’ and ‘great future’.

“Without our people, we simply would not exist. We strive to serve our customers, clients and communities to the highest standard. And we are committed to making a positive impact on the environment, ensuring that we do our bit to help shape a more positive future.

“Congratulations to all our winners.”