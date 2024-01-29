A Sustainable Approach to Office Equipment Management

Sustainability is a hot topic at the moment – not just in the UK, but in the whole world. And businesses across the globe are increasingly acknowledging how important it is to lead the way in adopting eco-friendly habits.

But one area of sustainability businesses often miss is the environmental impact of office equipment. It’s not just remembering to switch lights off when nobody is in the office – it’s also taking into account energy efficiency as a whole, alongside electronic waste.

Here are some of the ways office equipment can have a negative impact on the environment, how to combat them, and how leasing solutions can help make your workspace a greener one.

Improving office energy efficiency

Energy efficiency in the workplace is a win-win – not only does it help the planet, but it could also make a significant dent in a business’ energy bills.

Consider switching all the lightbulbs in your office to energy-efficient LEDs. Not only do they use less energy to run, but they last for longer, too.

You can also install a motion sensor system, so that your lights only come on when there are people about – no more worrying about remembering to turn lights off in an unused room.

Even the colour of your walls inside the office makes a difference to how well-lit it is. Dark colours may look stylish but absorb light, while light ones reflect it, therefore needing less ‘help’ in terms of the number of light bulbs needed to adequately brighten a room.

It’s also important that your office heating system is running efficiently. Make sure the boilers are serviced regularly, that no windows are open while the heating’s on to stop precious heat from escaping, and plug up any draughts that will make the boiler work harder to warm a chilly room up.

Mitigating electronic waste



Electronic waste (also known as ‘e-waste’) is essentially any kind of electronic device that’s thrown away. Many are aware of its wastefulness in the material sense. But not as many also know about the terrible effect that toxic chemicals found in some electronic waste can have on the environment – on wildlife and humans alike.

Taking practical steps to reduce e-waste can be as simple as only buying what you need and reusing and recycling as much as possible. If you own something that’s no longer needed but still working, consider selling or even donating it. And if you do have to dispose of electronic equipment, make sure you get the help of certified electronics recyclers, who know how to take equipment apart safely.

Need some new equipment? Consider obtaining it through an eco-friendly leasing company rather than buying it outright. Renting equipment is usually cheaper upfront, and also gives you the flexibility of ending a lease and starting a new one when the latest equipment comes out and you no longer want an older model.

Leasing instead of buying also results in less waste because it allows equipment that’s no longer wanted to be more easily returned and leased to someone else to use. So instead of using up more raw materials to build something new and using up fuel to transport it (from raw materials to factory to shop to office), an already-existing product can be reused.

Choose an energy supplier that’s also making a positive impact



Some energy suppliers are also making moves to do their bit for the environment. From offering paperless bills to supplying renewable energy, more and more are making an effort to contribute to change for the better.

Other energy suppliers have more unique ways of helping. For example, Utility Warehouse (UW) has been helping to reduce the UK’s overall carbon footprint by supporting tree planting initiatives through their business. Every new customer who signs up for all their services has a tree planted on their behalf.

You can learn more about Utility Warehouse’s green initiatives on their website.

With preserving the environment and combatting global warming becoming more and more important to consumers, the way businesses are run is being put under the microscope. This includes how eco-friendly businesses’ offices are, and how they’re contributing to sustainable living. The role office equipment plays in all of this and the issues it can cause with the environment can no longer be ignored – what’s the first step your business will take to make a difference for the better?