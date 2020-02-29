A certified success at Charles Hurst

Charles Hurst have recently awarded loyal employee George Thomas Currie with a Lookers award marking 45 years of service.

George, who returned to Northern Ireland from Australia for a short visit, began work as a parts advisor on 5th March 1975 for the Neville Johnston’s Toyota Dealership in Belfast.

Reflecting on the motoring industry when he started, George commented that the dealership had only one delivery van on the road, and he even had to deliver parts across Northern Ireland by bus and train- luckily the branch now boasts 16 delivery vans. George stayed with the Neville Johnston’s group through periods of great transition, as the company changed hands and moved to Boucher Road in the 1980s.

In 1990, Charles Hurst bought over Neville Johnston’s, designing a purpose-built showroom. Charles Hurst are delighted to acknowledge George’s dedication and hard work throughout the years. Pictured (L-R) are David Byrne, Group Parts Manager at Charles Hurst Toyota, Lexus, and George Thomas Currie.