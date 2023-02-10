Meet Northern Ireland’s ’30 under 30′ Climate Change Makers

The ‘30 Under 30 Climate Change-Makers’ programme has been designed by environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful to engage and utilise the passions and strengths of our young people, as we look to combat climate change. The first climate platform of its kind, the Class of 2022/23 were selected in November, and they are already well on their way to making a lasting, positive contribution to Northern Ireland’s future. The group have participated in various workshops that have helped them to hone their skills to effect positive environmental change.

30 Under 30 Climate Change-Makers

The Class of 2022/23 began training in December and have already completed workshops focusing on finance, social impact and policy, with workshops in performance, leadership and influencing to be completed between now and March.

Funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), and additional corporate sponsors including Pacem, Pinsent Masons and Danske Bank, the programme is the first of its kind in the UK and draws on an international 30 Under 30 initiative introduced by the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE).

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful has the ambition for the programme to continue year-on-year, extending the opportunity to more young people who can make a difference, and creating an inspiring alumni of environmental leaders.

Jenna Potter, Environmental Leadership Project Manager at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: “Tackling climate change requires an ongoing and collaborative effort, drawing on the perspectives, skills and experiences of a multitude of people, from researchers to financiers to engineers, and that is why we are proud to introduce our 30 Under 30 programme. It’s a crucial addition to the campaigning landscape, in that it not only celebrates the passion of our young environmental heroes, motivating them to continue to engage with challenging issues, but it also serves as a launchpad for them to go into their careers with the ability to make a real impact.

“The 30 young people selected to participate in this inaugural year are conscientious, sharp and duly tuned in to the gravity of the climate crisis. They’re proactive in their desire to make a difference to our environment, and it is fantastic to see them come together during the workshops and confidently exchange ideas and skills.”

The class of 2023 includes individuals from a wide range of industries and sectors, such as Alix McDaid, aged 28, a Marine Biologist and PhD student at Queens University, who said she joined the programme to connect, share and learn from like-minded individuals. Gareth McClune, an Associate Banker at Barclays joined the programme to educate himself on the topic of sustainability, to contribute to client conversations and benefit wider society.

Each class member will also work on a transformational project, which they will present at the programme’s final workshop in March. One class member will then be selected to represent Northern Ireland at NAAEE Virtual Conference later this year.

Jenna added: “The commitment from each of the class members should not be underestimated, and it should be noted that all are balancing their responsibility to the programme alongside their careers and studies. With the global climate challenge an immediate priority, it’s reassuring to know that Northern Ireland’s young want to prioritise it and be part of the solution.”

The Climate Change Makers programme is being delivered by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful with the support of Podiem, a leadership and events consultancy that is spearheading the Sustain Exchange initiative in Northern Ireland.

For more information on the programme and to view the full list of workshops visit: www.keepnorthernirelandbeautiful.org/30under30-ccm

Alix McDaid – Endangered Ireland

Aoife de Bhal – RSPB

Ashleigh Henry – PhD Student

Callum Carville – Belfast IT

Ciaran Ferrin – Ulster University

Ciara Grogan – Graham Construction

Dakota Reid – RSPB

Emma Denton – Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful

Emma McKeever – Greeting Relations

Erin Galbraith – McCloy Consulting Ltd

Gareth McClune – Barclays

Harry Murphy – Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful

Jacinta Hamley – Climate Craic

James Rae – Solv

Jordan Birt – Business in the Community

Josh Armstrong – Responsible

Moya Doogan – Environmental Éadaí

Orlagh McNeill – Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful

Rachel Vaughan – Queen’s University

Ralph Lavery – Catagen

Rebekah Bajko – Student

Reece England – Fermanagh and Omagh District Council

Robbie Jamison – East Belfast Enterprise

Ross Blackbourne – Queen’s University (Student)

Ross Portis – Westland Horticulture LTD/MR

Ruairi Brogan – RSPB

Sarah Walsh – Bread 41

Sinead Murray – Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful

Tom Cowderoy – Ulster University

Una Barrett – Felix O’Hare

