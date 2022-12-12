2023 Outlook: ESO identifies ongoing demand for healthcare workers

Software company ESO has revealed its 2023 outlook detailing the trends and challenges local care settings might face over the coming months. ESO’s Belfast operation, which was established in 2019, has been key to the company’s growth over the last three years. It now has a global customer base in the thousands, making it the largest software company providing data to emergency services.

ESO

ESO has first predicted continued staffing challenges such as hospitals by analysing data trends across various healthcare settings in its global customer network. Many healthcare professionals continue to report burnout in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and as a result are seeking new opportunities that are less stressful, promise better hours, and, oftentimes, better pay.

When it comes to recruiting for specific roles, ESO projects a greater need for hospital workers including nurses and paramedics, particularly those with geriatric specialisms, as Northern Ireland’s population continues to live longer and more elderly people will need expert care. According to the 2021 Census, the 65 and over demographic has risen by nearly 25 per cent since 2011.

Russell Beggs, Vice President of Engineering at ESO Belfast said: “2023 will continue to present challenges for community health, but it’s only by knowing these challenges that solutions can be found.

“For instance, recruitment and retention may be further challenged by a continued rise in the popularity of telehealth services, with many technology companies successfully delivering both clinical and non-clinical services remotely, luring professionals to leave their traditional settings. However, this shows the power of technology and when it comes to NHS services and recruitment challenges there, technology can ease staff workloads.

“By harnessing the power of data and technology to monitor and share information across the hospital ecosystem, it can become easier to solve the puzzle of what’s happening to patients and directing patients to the correct care more efficiently frees up resource and eases pressure on departments.”

Sticking with innovation and technology, ESO predicts the role of wearable tech will soon grow within emergency services, as on-the-ground support teams start to access important information including incident location and patient vitals.

Developing a base in Belfast has supported ESO to define its position as a market leader in delivering innovative software and data insights for first responders and frontline workers across North America. International expansion is high on the agenda, with ESO’s growth strategy including further investment in Northern Ireland and elsewhere in the UK to support this. Since its arrival in 2019 ESO has created more than 100 roles.

Carole Callender, Senior People Experience Manager said: “Belfast is one of the best cities in the UK to work in tech and we are thriving as a result in that the growing talent pool of engineers and developers matches our need. Furthermore, people are compelled by our mission to improve community health and safety. It brings purpose to day-to-day life at ESO.”

