Brexit ultimatum: EU prepares to SCRAP trade talks if Boris refuses to impose Irish checks

An aggregate of some of the most important Brexit-related stories from around the UK Media February 6 2020 , by George Hamilton.

There is a threat to cut off trade talks if the Prime Minister refuses to introduce checks in the Irish Sea Express.co.uk has learnt members of the European Parliament will issue the warning as part of a resolution due to be voted on next Wednesday in Strasbourg. They will insist trade talks could be “stalled” if Mr Johnson does not fulfill his obligations under the UK’s EU Withdrawal Agreement. Under the deal, the Government must introduce a number of customs checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland after the Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year https://www.express.co.uk/ news/uk/1238376/Brexit-news- EU-Parliament-trade-talks- Irish-Sea-custom-checks-Boris- Johnson-Michel-Barnier Daily Express 6 Feb

Fishing: EU countries seek tough stance on access to UK waters

European countries that fish in British waters are pushing for a tougher stance to protect their fishing crews before trade talks with the UK. Western coastal states made the call at a meeting of European Union ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday evening, the first high-level diplomatic talks on chief negotiator Michel Barnier’s draft negotiating mandate since its publication on Monday. EU sources said western coastal states with a strong fishing interest wanted Barnier’s text to be clearer that the EU would seek to maintain the same access to British waters, and the same quota shares for 100 types of fish that swim in shared seas. https://news.google.com/ stories/ CAAqOQgKIjNDQklTSURvSmMzUnZjbm t0TXpZd1NoTUtFUWpWbzlHRWo0QU1F U3RJcjZ4dGJiR09LQUFQAQ?hl=en- GB&gl=GB&ceid=GB%3Aen Guardian 6 Feb

France to Britain: No fish for finance deal

PARIS (Reuters) – The European Union must not give the UK concessions on access to EU financial markets in exchange for rights to fish in British waters, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday. French fishermen temporarily lost access to waters off Guernsey, one of the Channel Islands situated near the French coast of Normandy, when a European fisheries treaty expired automatically on Jan. 31 with Britain’s exit from the EU. While the fishermen are due to regain access to the area off Guernsey, future fishing rights in UK waters more generally are likely to be a flashpoint in the negotiations between Brussels and London on a post-Brexit relationship. https://uk.reuters.com/ article/uk-britain-eu-france/ uk-financial-firms-get-no-eu- access-unless-they-respect- rules-france-idUKKBN2001WY Reuters 6 Feb

Households could save £8.3bn a year from post-Brexit plan to slash tariffs

Ministers say they will reclaim Britain’s mantle as the world’s foremost free trade champion with a radical overhaul of tariffs that could save households £8.3bn a year. The Government has pledged to slash thousands of tariffs and strike deals with the US and other countries as the nation sets its own trade policy for the first time in almost 50 years. The Department of International Trade (DIT) is consulting on a new post-Brexit UK Global Tariff, cutting the cost of a swathe of goods ranging from fridges to bricks, burglar alarms and some food products. Many tariffs will fall sharply, with “nuisance” charges of less than 2.5pc cut to zero in a bid to slash costs for families and manufacturers. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/ business/2020/02/06/ government-says-will-cut- tariffs-benefit-british- consumers-post/ Daily Telegraph 6 Feb

British farmers fear Boris Johnson will surrender UK food standards to Trump in talks with ‘fearsome’ US negotiators