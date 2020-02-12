Brexit could be about to totally mess up the UK’s time zones

From 2021, EU member states will abolish time changes for good. That could leave the island of Ireland in two time zones, or London two hours behind Paris

In March 2019 the European Parliament approved a proposal that spelled the end of clock changes within the EU. From 2021, EU member states will have to choose whether to stick to summer or winter time for good, with no more springing forward or falling back.

Although the government has made it clear that it doesn’t want to follow the EU’s example, it hasn’t been exactly forthcoming on what will happen if when we fall out of step with the rest of the EU. In an effort to prod them into action, the House of Lords has released a report analysing what will happen if the UK opts to keep the clock change – with the potential for chaos on the Northern Ireland border and trade with Europe.

Wired 11 Feb

Ursula von der Leyen mocks Boris Johnson’s stance on EU trade deal

Ursula von der Leyen has mocked Boris Johnson’s claims to be willing to accept an Australian-style trade deal with the EU by reminding MEPs that no such agreement exists.

In a speech to the EU’s parliament in Strasbourg, the president of the European commission repeatedly named the prime minister as she picked out the contradictions in his approach to the post-Brexit arrangements.

Von der Leyen noted that the “Canada-style deal” referred to by Johnson as his primary goal in the coming negotiations contained tariffs and quota limits on some goods crossing the Atlantic

https://www.theguardian.com/ politics/2020/feb/11/ursula- von-der-leyen-mocks-boris- johnsons-stance-on-eu-trade- deal?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

The Guardian 11 Feb

EU seeks power to suspend any deals it makes with Britain over Brexit

European Union governments want the power to suspend any future agreement made with the UK after the negotiation of a new free trade deal as part of its “toolbox” of punitive measures against Britain after Brexit.

The move could give Brussels the power to prevent British airlines landing in EU airports on their way to non-EU destinations or restrict cabotage rights, if deals on those issues are struck after the end of this year and if Britain ignores rulings by a dispute panel overseeing the future partnership.

The push is designed to stiffen the European Commission’s resolve in the face of British resistance to any form of dispute resolution that cuts across different sectors. The British government is understood to prefer a series of sector-specific deals rather than an umbrella structure covering all deals and allowing for cross-sectoral retaliation

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/ politics/2020/02/10/eu-wants- power-freeze-post-brexit-uk- eu-deals-punishment/

Daily Telegraph 11

Michel Barnier tells Sajid Javid not to ‘kid’ himself over long-term financial services deal with EU

Michel Barnier has told Sajid Javid not to “kid” himself as he dismissed UK demands for a deal granting British financial services access to the EU market for decades after Brexit.

The blow was delivered as the president of the European Commission said the EU would trade with Britain on WTO terms if that was the UK’s choice

Mr Barnier said Brussels would reject efforts to agree a financial services chapter in the new UK-EU trade deal or a long-term deal on “equivalence”, granting the City of London access to the EU market.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/ politics/2020/02/11/michel- barnier-tells-sajid-javid-not- kid-long-term-financial/

Daily Telegraph 11 Feb

Amazon buys huge logistics site in Gateshead as it prepares for Brexit

The deal comes as companies hunt for logistics space away from Calais, where there are concerns there could be a bottleneck

Amazon has doubled down on its UK expansion plan with the purchase of a major new fulfillment centre on Tyneside, close to ports which are expected to receive a boost in activity from Brexit.

Filings on Companies House reveal Amazon has taken control of Follingsby International Enterprise Park, a developer which controls a 22-hectare site in Gateshead, just south of Newcastle.

According to planning documents, which list Follingsby as the owner and developer, a warehouse as big as 190,000 square metres could be built on the site, with proposals currently going through consultation.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/ technology/2020/02/11/amazon- buys-huge-logistics-site- gateshead-prepares-brexit/

Daily Telegraph 11 Feb