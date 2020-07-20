Why Does the Betting Industry Continue to Grow?

Whether you are a gambler or not, you have probably noticed that the betting industry has grown over the past decade.

There have been two key factors driving this forward, the first is that the industry has brought in new gamblers to increase the number of people betting. The second is that we have more variety than ever before, so those who are already betting are betting more than they have in the past.

What happens post Covid-19 remains to be seen, but the signs are positive that betting will keep pushing forward.

The reason these two are happening is all down to the service that bookmakers are providing. A lot of time, money and effort has been put into improving the betting opportunities out there and now bookmakers are reaping the rewards of that.

Betting Odds & Offers

Both the odds that punters take and the offers that are available have risen to be hugely competitive. Bookmakers want business, and they are all competing against each other to try and get it.

Whether it’s risk free bets, bonus funds or free bets, however the welcome bonus is listed, it is going to be a big one and a very competitive one when compared to what others have on offer. Risk free is the same as free bets, because there is no risk attached, so it is like placing a free bet on a selection.

The quality of these welcome offers is enough to get people off to a great start when they are betting.

Odds have also improved, each bookmaker wants to offer the best possible odds to show they are giving value. While this competition remains in place, it is only good for punters who are going to keep getting big offers and value with their odds.

New Inventions Such as Live Betting

The betting industry is not one to stand still, they keep finding ways of moving forward and offering something either different or better than we have seen before.

One of the biggest moves that the betting industry have made in recent times has been the creation of live betting. This means you no longer need to bet on events before they take place, you can bet on them as they are happening.

Shorter events such as football matches are popular here, but longer events such as four days of golf on the PGA Tour are perfect for live betting.

A completely new dimension is on offer which is fantastic to see, and something that has kept things fresh for gamblers. It is also a way in which people are betting more, they are wagering before an event and then adding another bet in play.

How Betting Has Become More Accessible

Another way in which the betting industry has improved is by it being more accessible than ever before. This has been down to mobile betting, which has given people the ability to bet while they are away from home, either while out, on holiday, at work or somewhere else.

Many top bookmakers offer a mobile betting app to their customers, allowing them to place bets providing they have their phone and a connection to the internet.

This means no more staying at home, no more travelling to the local betting shop and no more missing out on bets you want to place.

Anyone who wants to bet can do so now, regardless of where they are. This is a big move forward, something that has turned betting into one of the move convenient hobbies that anyone could take part in.