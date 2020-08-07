Why do most online betting websites only have a mobile site?

In today’s world, there are millions of bettors from around the world who prefer to use their mobile phones or tablets in order to play on their favorite casino games and bet on different sports. The fact that you can bring your device with you means that you can enjoy everything you like without the need to stay in front of a computer.

Needless to say, the mobile betting trend is not going anywhere because the number of mobile bettors is continuously increasing. However, instead of offering stand-alone mobile apps, some operators actually prefer only to have a mobile website. This might come as a surprise to some of the new bettors, but it’s just something that you need to take into account.

Having said that, let’s see a few reasons why gambling companies prefer the mobile site instead of the app.

Developing an app is expensive

The first reason why most brands prefer to avoid an app is because it will take a lot of resources. Even though there are things like the Megapari mobile app that allows you to have a fantastic gambling experience, developing and releasing an app is easier said than done.

Apart from the fact that it will cost a lot of money, in most cases, companies will have trouble with Google. As a result, the only way in which they can release their app for Android is via an APK file, which will take even more time and money to create.

The mobile site is easier to use

Even though mobile betting websites nowadays are really easy to use, that’s not the case when it comes down to some of the apps. Sure, certain offerings are really easy to work with. In fact, if you get the app from Efirbet, you will see that using it is like a walk in the park.

Nevertheless, there are also other apps that will require you to have at least some experience. That’s why most of the companies prefer to create a mobile version of their website. Thanks to it, people will have an amazing experience from their phones or tablets without going through a specific learning process about how to use it.

There is no need to download or install a file

The last big reason why most brands prefer to use a mobile website instead of an app is due to the fact that it is easier for their customers to start betting right away. Even though the Megapari application might be amazing, bettors will have to download and install it. If they use Android, the entire process will most likely take at least a few minutes because there are many things that have to be done prior to the installation.

However, by using the mobile website, bettors save themselves a lot of time. There is no need to install anything, which means that everyone can start playing right away.

The only thing that people need to take into account is the fact that they should have the latest version of their mobile browser. It doesn’t matter if it is the stock one or not because all browsers are capable of opening every gambling website.