Which games earn online casinos the most and what are the odds for players?

Around the world, the gambling industry has become increasingly popular and over 51% of the global population in fact gamble.

Over the last few years, there’s been in a rise in popularity among online casinos specifically, even more so in the last year.

Reasons for this increase can be laid down to a few simple facts with the number one being convenience. Playing from anywhere, there’s also more of a variety of games found online and ones that are fast-moving, easy to play as well as access.

One of the biggest questions we find ourselves asking though is how much exactly do different casino games earn these casinos? (And with so many of them at that.) Secondly, what are the odds for players and what’s the ‘House Edge’?

Here is a list of games, including their popularity ratings, as well as the answers to these two big impending (and imperative) questions…

Video slots

Arguably one of the most iconic casino games, as well as the easiest to play as no language is required, players place money into a slot machine, and you push a button/pull a lever to spin a wheel.

(Video slots also generate about 65% of the average casino’s profit.)

With various odds of winning, you’ll either win or lose, you don’t need to know too much about gambling here to play and hence you’ll find slots make up the bulk of games available on online casinos. That being said just because the game is relatively simple doesn’t mean that you don’t want to spend some time researching which to play. Different casinos offer different game modes, the easiest way to find out which is best for you is by visiting a site like https://www.casinoreviews.net.nz/.

It’s also believed the more money you spend at a time, the better your odds are at winning.

Video poker

Undoubtedly one of the most famous card casino games, Poker comprises of both skill and luck as players try their hand at winning a pot of money by playing their best cards in an effort to win the cash prize.

It’s also the preferred game for many gamblers to play as it’s oftentimes based almost entirely on skill, and there’s no House Edge involved

The casino will take a certain percentage from each game and their pot rake (commission fee) is generally between 2.5 and 10% of the pot.

There are many different poker games available at online casinos in comparison to the few offered at land casinos. These include Tens or Better, Aces and Faces, Double Bonus Poker and Pick’em Poker.

Roulette

Both physically and online, Roulette is by far one of the most popular casino games. The game is all centred around a wheel with 38 numbers on it. The numbers 1 to 36 are either black or red and 0 (in some cases also 00) is in green.

Prior to the dealer spinning the wheel, players will place a bet on any of the numbers. As the dealer spins the roulette wheel, the ball falls onto one of the numbers.

In general, this gambling game has quite a low House Edge and pretty good odds if you bet correctly. Placing a bet on either a red or black piece will guarantee your odds having a 50/50 chance of winning.

However, if you want to try win big, you can lower your odds but increase the payout by betting on specific numbers or range of numbers.

Often the game of choice for players, casinos make large profits from Roulette. In a casino itself, for every $1 million that’s bet on at the roulette tables, it is expected that the casino will make $50,000.

Blackjack

Another classic card game, Blackjack is all about beating the dealer, not the other players.

The point of the game is that your hand of cards (which are only two) has a higher count than your dealer, however not exceeding the number 21 in total.

First, the dealer will lay two cards on the table, face up. You are then dealt your two cards in which you’ll add their totals. Placing your cards on the table, if these are higher than the dealer’s value, you win the bet.

Pretty straight-forward and simple, it still remains as one of the most iconic casino games raking in the profits for casinos.

At a typical casino’s Blackjack table, the House estimates that 70 hands are dealt per hour, at an average loss of 0.75%. That means that if you play for an hour with an initial bet of $10 per hand, the casino thinks it will win on average $5.25 (70 x $10 x 0.75% = $5.25).

Blackjack has a really low House Edge and the chances of you winning are pretty even as it’s just you playing against the dealer.

It remains among the top played gambling games with many different variations now available to keep things interesting.