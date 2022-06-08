Understanding website cookies

You’ve likely spent the last few years deciding whether you accept cookies on a website. Sometimes these cookies notifications are cute graphics that pop up at the foot of the screen, other times they take up the whole screen so that you absolutely have to answer the question before you proceed.

But what exactly are cookies? What difference do they make to our online experience? And does it really matter if we know the answers to these questions if third party cookies are to be scrapped next year?

What is a cookie?

Cookies are small text files. The website you’re visiting sends these text files to the computer or device you’re using. When you decide to hit the ‘accept cookies’ button, the cookies are stored on your device’s web browser. From there, they can track and collect data from your browser and this data is then sent back to the website manager or owner.

We’ve all been asked about cookies since data privacy law changed in 2018. The European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requires all companies that work and trade with European websites to provide an opt-in where website owners receive a user’s permission to use cookies before they can be stored on a user’s web browsers.

If websites don’t comply, they can be fined. This can have a knock-on effect on their reputation as well as their data-gathering processes.

Why do websites want your data? There are different reasons, and these depend on whether they are cookies placed by first parties like the sites you visit, or by third parties, like the advertisers on the website.

What data is gathered by cookies?

It’s likely that you’re asking if you should accept cookies when you’re next asked to. After all, you don’t really know what the websites are doing with your data. To help you make a decision, it’s worth having an idea of the data that they collect, along with what could happen if you decline.

First, the main types of data they have on you include the website name, your browsing habits, your personal preferences and interests (based on information gathered from the websites you visit), and the links that you’ve clicked. Other information they’ll gather will include how often you visit a site and how long you spend on web pages before you ‘bounce’ onto another page.

While this can seem like a lot of information on you, it can be useful for you as a website user. For instance, if you decline cookies, you might not be able to continue using the website – which can be difficult if you need it for work purposes. Also, all of this data gathering can make your digital experience better as it means your websites remember you, tailoring your website visits to your interests and making it easier to access your favourite sites.

And are you tired of trying to remember your passwords? Cookies help websites remember your login information, so you can quickly access your accounts for your favourite shops and brands.

Why does ecommerce need cookies?

Ecommerce sites rely on cookies to help make the user experience better for their website users. We’ve already touched on how your user experience can benefit from cookies. But when it comes to shopping, they’re especially handy. Some cookies collect data on what’s in your shopping cart so that it remembers what you were going to buy. And those remembered login details we mentioned make logging into your online accounts easier.

For the businesses themselves, they can see who their audience is, where they’re based, and what products are most viewed and bought. This allows sites to make adjustments where necessary, updating stock and establishing what products could go into the seasonal sales, for example.

As third-party cookies are set to be scrapped from Google Chrome in the next year, ecommerce sites could lose out on gathering the data on people who visit the sites they advertise on. This means that they’re less likely to know who their target market is and who they’re attracting – especially as Google Chrome is 63% of the world’s browser market.

Launching an ecommerce business?

Now that you know about cookies – and what’s coming down the line – it’s important you consider your next move carefully if you own an ecommerce business or you’re launching one.

Now is the time to rely on first-party data. Making this switch to focusing on your website will play a large part in your ecommerce strategy, so it’s worth seeking the services of a dedicated agency with specialists who can prime your site for the changes that are coming.

Are cookies ok?

Ultimately, cookies have a lot of benefits for businesses and website users. They can help improve the user journey and companies can get a clear picture of what works on their site and what doesn’t.

If anything looks suspicious, don’t accept the cookies and choose a different site. Major sites will ask for cookies just as smaller ones will. Take your time to decide which ones you want to share your data with.