Top Ten Slots games

The days when you had to leave the comfort of your home just to experience the thrills of gambling are far gone. Nowadays, all you need is a phone, a stable internet connection, and some good skills and you get to have the same experience. Only this time, you don’t have to go out anymore.

Ever since the advent of the online gambling platform, thousands of demo slots have been developed and added to online platforms. All aimed at giving you the best of the best without paying a single dime. Here, you’d be shown a filtered list of the top ten best online casino slots you’d be lucky to come across.

Monopoly: Money In Hand

This slot game is based on the ubiquitous board game, Monopoly. Invented in 1935, Monopoly has been one of the most popular board games in homes. Chances are, you have one at home.

Developed by SG digital, the slot has a busy HUD display, which can get confusing if you don’t read the instructions correctly.

The slot machine has lots of multiple bonuses that make it easy to win any game you lay your hands on. Suppose you’re worried about your potential earning when you deposit ‘real money’ into the game. You could win as much as $250,000 all in one spin. To maximize your earnings, check out their demo slots or go for a no deposit bonus casino.

Secrets Of The Phoenix

Experience the thrill of the secrets of the phoenix. This exciting game developed by Gamesys features a legendary bird that rises from its own ashes in a cascading winning style. The graphic smoothly complements the Aztec theme of this slot machine.

The game’s 5×3 grid comes with 25 pay lines. With an RTP below average when compared to other games, it still carries great potential. You could play through the free demo slots as well.

Deal or No Deal

Also developed by Gamesys, deal or no deal intrigues fans with a 5-reel video slot game with a total of 20 lines. There are three different coin sizes available for this slot title. Each of them comes with their individual jackpots. There’s also a progressive jackpot available for you. You just have to play to win.

Jumanji

Play through the world of Jumanji by hitting combos that could win you real cash. Based on the 1995 movie, Jumanji is one of the best online slots for real money. If you’re going to try, make sure you get a no deposit bonus casino, so you don’t unintentionally get into uncomfortable terms and conditions.

Wheel Of Fortune: On Tour

This slot game is based on the hugely popular game show. The game features a ‘reel of fortune.’ Developed by IGT, the wheel of fortune has become one of the most popular titles offered in real money online casinos. You can get your hands on the wheel of fortune at any online casino.

Eye of Horus

Play this thriller game as an ancient Egyptian god of kingship and sky. Spin and win while the great eye is watching. This demo slot is developed by Merkur. By not complicating things, Merkur added no fancy spinning transitions or heavy graphics. This makes it suitable for penny players and high-rollers as well.

King Kong Fury

King Kong Fury is one of the top leading online slots today. There’s almost no online casino without this game available for you.

The game features a fierce battle between King Kong (you) and the dinosaurs of Skull Island. Manoeuvre your way out of the enemy’s domain and have fun while doing it.

Family Guy

Adapted from the age-old cartoon family guy, IGT is taking the online casino scene by storm. The slot operates a 3×5 reel featuring plenty of opportunities to win free spins. There are three bonus rounds altogether and, you can win up to $100,000.

Starburst

Honestly, this slot has earned its way into the number one spot. You can win real money hitting combos with this fantastic intergalactic game, which features bright shapes that glow each time you hit a combo.

Gems Bonanza Slot

The 8×8 grid features cluster-wins with at least five identical symbols that are horizontally or vertically connected. Symbols that denote ‘Wins’ are removed from the grid to make room for a new system or systems.

Ensure you check out these great games at your favourite online casino.