This is how much tax the UK receives from online gambling revenues each year!

The United Kingdom continues to act as a magnet for international casino and online bingo sites seeking a lucrative market. British people are enthusiastic gamblers with a passion for playing bingo and having a punt at the races — and they have the perfect environment to exercise their passion. The United Kingdom Gambling Commission is carefully monitoring casinos catering to players from this country. Through regulation, they make sure that players are treated fairly — they are never in danger of being cheated by gambling operators.

Online casino and bingo operators are sometimes complaining about the fact that excessive regulation is affecting their profit margins. Some even worry that this will provide an edge to black market operators who are not subject to these restrictions. However, the sheer magnitude of the UK gambling market makes it irresistible for bookmakers, casinos and bingo sites listed on this page here — Not surprisingly, this influx of gambling operators has led to a surge in the amounts that go to state coffers through taxation.

A taxation system that works

UK lawmakers have long tinkered with taxation systems for the gambling market, trying to find the best solution. The decision to tax operators differently was criticized at first but proved its worth in the long run. Today, they pay different percentages based on the services provided, but everyone is subject to taxation. Bingo websites and online casinos that provide gaming services online are subject to the highest taxes of 15%. By comparison, lotteries are only charged 12%, which is a huge difference.

Offshore companies are not outside the reach of the UK GC and they are also subject to other taxes. Fixed odds and betting exchanges are charged 15%, with the lowest taxes applying to financial spread bets. These are subject to a 3% tax, which is significantly lower than the standard 10% duty on all other types of spread bets. The entire system is coordinated through The Remote Gaming Duty and the Pool Betting Duty which makes it easy for operators to estimate their taxes.

Billions in British pounds generated by gambling

The government frequently criticizes the gambling industry for being too ruthless and praying on vulnerable players. The UK GC has proposed new regulations that protect problem gamblers from the risks of addiction. On the other hand, the industry continues to generate a lot of profit, not only for the casinos but also for state coffers. The numbers from 2017 highlight the fact that the budget got a massive £2.7bn from taxes paid by bookmakers, casinos and poker rooms.

A quick glance at the taxes paid by casinos indicates the fact that more money is being collected every year. The differences are not considerable, but the trend is clearly positive and this is what matters the most. A significant source of revenue is the taxation of remote gambling, which is now the preferred form of gaming for most new players. The money is spent by the government to fund education and infrastructure projects, so the taxes paid by gambling operators are put to good use.