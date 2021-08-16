The Impact of Casinos on the Poland Economy

Here, we’re going to explore the economic impact of casinos in Poland. Overall, the economic advantages of building casinos in communities struggling to make ends meet are positive. After all, they create new job opportunities and promote financial growth.

We spoke to Jacek Michałski, who was able to educate us on the economic effects of gambling in Poland, thanks to his vast experience in the industry. To get more facts on the world of online gambling, you can see more of Jacek’s work here.

Both online and offline casinos are a bona fire major industry across the globe. An increase in popularity for online casinos resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a number of land-based casinos shutting their doors. That’s why online casinos in Poland, such as Booi casino, are booming, attracting more players and offering more diverse gaming portfolios.

After a period of home isolation and financial instability, online casinos allowed land-based gamblers to continue enjoying their favourite pastime, with more benefits than they were used to. For starters, they were able to take advantage of the free bonuses that came with creating a new account.

These online casinos identified the new needs of their markets, adapted, and provided services that would appeal to the modern gambler. That doesn’t mean that land-based casinos are dead, however.

Now the world is opening up again, land-based casinos in Poland have the opportunity to win back their clientele. But what does this mean for the Polish economy?

Creating Jobs

The first and obvious answer is job creation. Casinos don’t just create casual jobs either. Casinos provide opportunities for those looking to get their foot in the door by creating entry-level positions. While many other industries have a need for a wealth of experience and education – even for entry-level roles – the gambling industry allows workers to learn as they go.

When a casino relocates from one area to another, it either trains its existing workers or employs skilled, local labour. When casinos need local labour, it reduces unemployment in the local region in such areas as:

Cleaning

Security

Accounting

The larger the venue, the greater number of jobs created. Whether young people wish to simply get their start in the leisure and entertainment industry by working as a croupier in the summer or they have plans to ultimately own their own casino, a wide range of opportunities exist.

Benefitting Local Businesses

Small businesses located close to a casino can achieve revenue growth by providing services that complement those offered by the casino. The debate over whether casinos help or hinder local businesses goes on.

The truth is, however, that the buying public doesn’t replace existing activities with visits to the casino. A casino can act much like a tourist attraction by encouraging clients to visit local businesses, such as shops, hotel rooms, and restaurants.

Casinos can even benefit hotels in larger cities, where people might visit for the weekend for a posh meal and a night at the casino. In fact, the hospitality industry can benefit in huge numbers, as it isn’t uncommon for groups of people to visit a casino when one of the parties is celebrating a birthday or about to tie the knot.

Benefitting the State

Gambling is taxable, and any revenue from the activity can be used to invest in government programmes. Taxes paid by casino owners are paid to both local and state governments. These government programmes can themselves boost areas that can ultimately prove to be a boost to the economy, such as employment and education.

Conclusion

Gambling remains a popular entertainment form, and there are multiple economic benefits of casinos in Poland. They create jobs, encourage gamblers to visit local businesses, and benefit the state. So the next time you visit your local casino, remember you’re helping the economy in both your town and your country.