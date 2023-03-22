How Influencers Encourage a New Generation of Book Lovers

Nowadays, social media is not just a novel tool for communication anymore; it is accepted as a revolution that affects how you interact. Social media has created a new way of relating and forming connections with things and people. Being active on social media means spending time on the internet, which usually takes away from the time you’d spend doing other things.

An article by Private Internet Access states that there has been a rise in book influencers who use social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. These “bookstagrammers” and “booktubers” give book reviews and offer book recommendations to readers, which spurs them to read more. With a wide range of book options to consider, people are joining communities of book lovers who share their preferences, following people with similar interests to get recommendations.

Reading is an essential and fundamental skill that aids literacy and cognitive function. When it comes to reading books, it is often suggested that if you are active on social media, you’ll spend less time reading. What if, instead of a give-and-take situation, social media improves reading? Social media platforms now serve as effective tools that help promote the art of reading while helping create communities for book lovers.

Here are some ways that social media is revolutionising the literary world.

Increased Accessibility

Before the incorporation of ebooks, audiobooks, comics, and other digital formats, people had to get physical copies of their favourite books. This caused limitations as regards accessibility. Social media has brought about a reinvention, and you can discover new books and authors without even having to go to a bookstore, all from your device.

Source: Unsplash

Besides book influencers using social media platforms to showcase their love for books, businesses can promote books and the art of reading by participating in events like world book day and making posts on social media platforms like Instagram.

Doing this will help them to connect with their users in a content-friendly, and genuine way whilst giving users a peek into the values and culture of the business.

From Likes to Literature

Connection is the essence of social media, which is helpful in interactive communities focused on book readers’ social activity. Readers can connect and learn from each other, form book clubs, and have book reviews to share their thoughts on a variety of books on social media.

The State News also notes that these communities serve as a safe space for readers to do what they love whilst being in a supportive environment that encourages them to share their love of reading with others, explore different reading tastes and genres, and even participate in reading challenges.

Certain environments appeal to people when there is a sense of community, and businesses are seen to improve sales and retain customers when the services they offer cater to the needs of their users.

To improve your business sense and skill, you will need to develop a more personalised taste in reading as this helps to foster empathy, inspire creativity, and improve your communication skills.

Self-Expression Through Reading

Social media incessantly encourages people to be themselves in ways they’re comfortable with without any form of barrier or limitation. People are seen to be most comfortable in environments that allow them to be. Social media has allowed readers to engage in more reading, and EVERYDAY suggests that social media can even help users track their reading activity.

Some platforms allow readers to showcase their interest in books. Instagram users can post aesthetic photos of books, TikTok creators showcase short reading vlogs and book hauls, and YouTubers can give extensive book reviews.

Source: Unsplash

Social media transformed the art of reading and helped to bring together a new generation of book lovers who are more connected, engaged, and passionate about reading than ever seen before. Social media has provided platforms that help to encourage readers to not only express their opinions on books creatively and engagingly.

Through increased accessibility, interactive communities, and the ability for self-expression through reading, social media has reinvented the book world into something truly special.