Everything you need to know about Megaways Slots

Slot games have come a long way since the first machine was developed between 1887 and 1895.

The birth of the Internet in 1983 paved the way for online Slots, and gaming developers have proved they can continue to evolve with the digital age, creating new mechanics, special features and ways to play.

One of the most popular developments in slot games is Megaways, with games like Dynamite Riches Megaways, Big Bass Bonanza Megaways and other popular titles having been made over with these mechanics.

What is Megaways?

Megaways Slots use a special random reel modifier mechanic that changes the number of symbols that appear on the reels, creating a varying number of paylines.

As the number of available paylines can change from spin to spin, Megaways Slots can provide you with an average of 117,649 possible winning combinations!

Most Megaways slot games are set upon six reels, unlike traditional Slots which would be fixed across three to five reels.

A win can occur when between three and six identical symbols land on adjacent reels, and you might find up to seven symbols landing on each reel at one time!

What was the first Megaways slot?

Megaways was developed by an Australian company called Big Time Gaming, which was founded by Nik Robinson in 2011.

The first Megaways slot was called Dragon Born. Released in 2015, this game didn’t take off. However, the release of Bonanza in 2016 saw the new mechanics rise in popularity. A mining-themed game, Bonanza is still available to play at many online casino sites today!

How do you play Megaways Slots?

To play Megaways Slots, you’ll need to log into your online casino site and search ‘Megaways’ in the search bar. Or, you could search for your favourite game and see if it’s got a Megaways version!

Either way, once you’ve found the game you’d like to play, continue as normal. Either play a demo version or place your wager and get ready to spin the reels.

A Megaways slot works in the same way as a traditional slot behind the scenes, with a Random Number Generator (RNG) keeping the games fair and fun by creating unpredictable outcomes every single second.

The difference is that there are more reels, symbols and outcomes for the RNG to reveal. The computer software has no memory, so anything could happen when those reels are in motion!

Due to the popularity of the mechanics, Big Time Gaming began licensing Megaways to other companies, so many more popular games have been able to feature the mechanics over the years.

In 2021, there were over 150 different Megaways Slots available to play across online casino sites. Years later, and with technology ever-evolving, you can only imagine how this has increased!

With so many options to choose from, do you think you’ll be trying your chances on a Megaways slot anytime soon? Or will you be sticking to the more traditional three-reel Slots instead?