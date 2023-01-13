Your guide to the ultimate romantic getaway in the UK

Looking for a romantic getaway can be difficult, especially as there are so many options to choose from. However, the search for the perfect break has become a lot easier with the addition of a hot tub.

A UK hot tub break is the greatest solution to any romantic holiday, so here’s a quick guide on how to experience your best getaway yet!

Do something you’d never do at home

This is a great plan of action for any holiday you embark on, but especially for this unique kind. You may have never experienced a hot tub holiday before, so this might be the first new thing that you will explore together.

Other than that, you can try from a range of entertainment options that you have both never experienced. If weather permits, you could try an outdoor cinema showing, to catch a classic film in the great outdoors. Or, you could try something more adventurous with a range of activities to partake in, like archery at The Lakes Rookley, on the Isle of Wight.

Capture the special moments

While you should be avoiding any distractions from your phone, so you can spend some real quality time together, remember to capture new moments from your holiday. Take a disposable camera on your romantic getaway, so you can look back on years to come at your ultimate hot tub holiday!

Treat each other

When you embark on your holiday why not plan to treat each other in a different way? A fun idea is to create a scavenger hunt for your loved one, with cute notes on where to find each prize. It takes the element of treating your partner to a whole new level! The prizes could be something small but meaningful to show your true appreciation for them. You could scatter each prize around your room, and then venture into the hot tub – the best prize of all.

Nature walks

If you love to stay healthy with your partner, you can still do this on holiday. With picturesque views, it would be even better than the walks you do at home! If you opt for a location on Mersea Island, there are plenty of walking maps to help you along the way. This is the perfect place for a romantic stroll – and you might even catch a beautiful sunset that you can capture with your disposable camera.

Time to relax

All of this walking and adventuring will surely tire you out, so once you’re ready to sit back and chill, the hot tub will provide a great haven for this. Relax your mind and body, whilst sharing with your partner your favourite part of the holiday. This is the perfect time to bond and discuss any other thoughts and feelings, to become closer as a couple. With your private tub, you can solely enjoy each other, without the usual distractions at home.

With so many activities to choose from on a hot tub holiday, this guide should help to make your next romantic getaway one to cherish forever!