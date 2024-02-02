Year-Round Activities for Outdoor Enthusiasts in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s current state tourism slogan is “Pursue your happiness.” There’s little doubt that outdoor enthusiasts can do precisely that inside the borders of the place, also known as the “state of independence.” Pennsylvania offers a wide selection of recreational activities. Its stunning mountains and valleys provide countless ways to get excited to push physical boundaries. It doesn’t matter whether you love activities on land, underground, in the water, or even in the air. Pennsylvania has something to offer year-round for every type of outdoor enthusiast!

Explore the Wilderness with Camping and Hiking

Both amateur and experienced campers and hikers can effortlessly leave behind the modern world. They can rejuvenate in nature at any of Pennsylvania’s thousands of campgrounds and state and national parks. You can see stunning examples of the state’s birds and other wildlife while walking or biking in the Laurel Highlands. Or, you can soak up nature atop Blue Knob Mountain near the south-central part of the state.

Other similar opportunities exist along the approximately 230 miles of the Appalachian Trail in the eastern part of the state. Wilderness activities stretch from Waynesboro to Cumberland Valley from South Mountain, through Caledonia State Park, and northward toward the PA endpoint at Delaware Water Gap.

To the north, you can enjoy 47 miles of Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon, the Pine Creek Gorge in Tioga State Forest, and the 65-mile-long Pine Creek Rail Trail. You can check out abandoned railway tracks and bridges or Pennsylvania’s famous red, covered bridges with the latter option.

Take Guided Tours of Caves and Spelunking

Pennsylvania is also home to many underground cave systems. Many cave locations have show tours and independent spelunking opportunities. The state has karst topography atop primarily limestone and dolomite. These minerals dissolve enough over time in many areas to form gorgeous natural caves.

A few of these caves include:

Crystal Cave in Kutztown

Lincoln Caverns in Huntingdon

Echo Dell and Indian Echo Caverns in Hummelstown

Coral Caverns in Mann’s Choice

Many of these caves are hundreds of millions of years old. They offer amazing examples of upward-growing stalagmites, downward-growing or icicle-like stalactites, and natural pools, streams, and rivers of water.

In Penn’s Cave in Centre Hall, you can take a 45-minute boat tour of the cave. There’s also the option to go on a 90-minute local farm and wildlife park tour. Some cave locations even offer gemstone prospecting and fossil hunting.

Glide Through Waters with Canoeing and Kayaking

Pennsylvania’s landscape features 2,000+ lakes and 86,000+ miles of waterways. Its many ponds, creeks, streams, rivers, and lakes, such as the Delaware River, the Ohio River, Raystown Lake, Shawnee Lake, and the Susquehanna River, offer fantastic canoeing and kayaking opportunities. In the Northwestern part of the state, you can also enjoy access to Lake Erie.

Are you a white-water enthusiast? You can chase the thrill of uncontrollable, rapidly moving water at Ohiopyle State Park. You can find the park in the southwestern part of the state in Fayette County. It’s along the southern reaches of Laurel Ridge.

The park’s 20,000+ acres feature more than waterfalls. They also offer two natural waterslides at Meadow Run and the Youghiogheny [yawki-gay-nee] River Gorge with its rushing Class III-V rapids.

Pursue Your Happiness

There is so much to see and do outdoors in Pennsylvania! It’s impossible to list everything here. You can pursue heart-pounding speed experiences at amusement parks like Hersheypark and Kennywood. There are also raceways like Jennerstown Speedway Complex, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, and Pocono Raceway.

Sky-high thrill seekers can take to the air in Hershey and elsewhere with hot air balloons, helicopter and plane flights, and skydiving. You can explore the famous Longwood Gardens in Brandywine Creek Valley for a more sedate pace. There’s also the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh.

If you want to experience the splendor of the changing seasons, Pennsylvania offers vibrant changing leaves in autumn and dogwood and cherry blossoms in spring. Late summer brings the start of the festival season, including the famous PA Renaissance Faire in Manheim, north of Lancaster, at Victorian Mount Hope Estate & Winery.

You can seek out twisted corn mazes and bumpy hayrides in the fall. Locals enjoy tasting the incredible meals and desserts made of apples, pumpkins and other harvest foods.

Lastly, skiers, snowboarders, and others can take to the slopes in winter. Or, you can stand on a balcony with hot chocolate at one of Pennsylvania’s 21 ski resorts. Some popular resorts include Blue Mountain, Seven Springs, Shawnee Mountain, and Whitetail. You may also want to check out the vastness of the universe at Cherry Springs State Park (the “Dark Sky Place”).

Conclusion

It doesn’t matter which type of outdoor activity you prefer. The 46,055 square miles that make up the total area of Pennsylvania deliver fun activities for everyone. So get out there and explore!