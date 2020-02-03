Why Seamless Terrazzo Flooring?

Strong and exuberant, practical and elegant, terrazzo was initially produced by construction workers in Venetia. The workers mixed marble chips constructed from upscale jobs to create beautiful, affordable flooring for their living quarters. Today’s terrazzo can consist of metal, marble, recycled concretes, quartz, recycled porcelain, recycled glass, and granite aggregates.

Cost-Effective

Did you know that the cost of maintaining the flooring in a building can multiply up to thirty-five times for the entire course of its lifetime? While it may be tempting to install wood, carpet, vinyl, or ceramic tile, it’s always best to try and think ahead. Messy weather and heavy traffic are all part of every building’s life. Terrazzo is, however, a more enduring choice.

Pre-cast or poured seamless terrazzo flooring is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but it’s also durable and very easy to maintain. Cost is not the only thing you look at when buying flooring! You also got to check whether you can customize it to suit your needs.

Customizable

With unlimited color options and design, terrazzo is basically every architect’s dream. From sophisticated patterns, school mascots, and bold graphics, terrazzo is able to transform a simple entryway or corridor into a space of power and elegance. Imagination is your only limitation.

Easy to Maintain

Hygienic, secure floors and good air quality is essential. Terrazzo’s non-porous surface is able to resist microbes as well as moisture accumulation. All these are essential for one to have a healthy and mold-free environment. The fact that it is seamless means that maintenance is as easy as performing periodic machine cleaning, damp mopping, and sweeping.

Durable

Terrazzo is recommended for areas where minimal maintenance, longevity, and durability are crucial. When properly maintained, a terrazzo floor may never need replacing.

Long-Lasting

Terrazzo flooring is long-lasting and durable and can perform in high-traffic areas, helping add some elegance and class to the building. Specifiers have long valued it for its appearance and integrity, especially in common areas with lots of foot traffic.

Greener is always better, and when you are using terrazzo, you are assured that at least sixty percent of the materials used in its production is post-consumer. While the materials used in making it are determined by the manufacturer, one thing to note is that seamless terrazzo emits minimal volatile organic compounds, a fact that helps make it ideal for use in indoor locations. Due to this, the flooring can last for as much as twenty-five years with little to no maintenance.