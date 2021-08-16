Why are CBD Vape Pens popular?

Vaping has become quite popular with the upcoming generation, and there are many questions and concerns. Mainly, why is CBD vaping popular? What is the experience like, and is it safe? We will answer some common questions to help you decide if a vape pen is right for you.

Questions about CBD Vape Pens

Here are some common questions when it comes to vaping CBD.

Are there benefits from vaping CBD?

CBD products alone have quite a bit of benefits and are commonly known to help with anxiety. For vaping, CBD is a vape oil or “juice”.

5 benefits can treat and alleviate specific health issues but it is not a cure.

1. Treat Type 2 Diabetes

First, it can treat type 2 diabetes. Just in the USA nearly 29 million people experience diabetes acording to tthe European business review . Type 2 diabetes causes chronic inflammation, and CBD vape oil can help fight against inflammation.

2. Alleviate Side Effects of Chemotherapy

CBD can also regulate nausea and vomiting, which are common side effects of chemotherapy. Nausea and vomting are also common side effects in majority of medications.

CBD interacts with the receptors in the brain and releases serotoin. Not everyone may experiences alleviate side effects but it is worth a try.

3. Reduce Annxiety

As I mention CBD is common to help with anxiety. It can make some people alert or drowsy. The dosage and a person’s condition do depend on the response to CBD.

CBD can also help with mental health issues such as depression or PTSD.

4. Treat Insomnia

Similar to anxiety – CBD vaping can also help treat insomnia. Again depending on the person CBD can induce drowsiness or raise alertness.

How does CBD vape make you feel?

CBD is separate from THC. THC is the property that makes you feel “high.” In contrast, CBD has a more subtle effect of bringing relaxation.

The effect is not right away but can take about 15-45 mins depending on the person.

Is vaping CBD safe?

Many parents are concerned about safety because people under the age of 18 have been seen vaping CBD.

Overall the general point is that as long as you are vaping proper dosages, it is safe. But large consumption of CBD can cause reverse benefits such as inflammation and nausea.

In terms of long-term effects, there are many theories. Studies are still being conducted. Overall the popularity comes from vaping is a less harmful option than smoking. You can think of it as coke versus diet coke.

What is a CBD vape pen?

CBD comes in oil which is in your vape pen or sometimes in a pod. The pen is a device that vaporizes a liquid to create the vapor.

Dr.Watson has many CBD vape pens/pods to choose from in different flavors.

Why is vaping CBD Popular?

Now that we answered some common questions, we can understand why CBD is popular. Overall it is considered the “safe” alternative to smoking and doing drugs.

The benefits are a plus, and the feeling of relaxation without being “high” is another plus.

Final thoughts

Everyone has their own opinion about vaping, and it does take a bit of research. If you are interested in a CBD vape, then Dr.Watson can help you out. If not, that is okay – we want you to be comfortable with what you are consuming.