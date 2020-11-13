What are the common house bugs, and how to get rid of them?

Bugs or insects are a part of life. A bothersome part.

They are not very healthy to have around since most of them carry a disease of some sort. Sooner or later, someone would fall ill due to them.

The most common bugs we find around our homes are –

Flies

Bed bugs

Ants

Wasps

Termites

Cockroaches

Mosquitoes

The last two are the most dangerous. Cockroaches climb out of the gutter and carry all sorts of dirt on their body. Mosquitoes are well known as carriers of several deadly tropical diseases – malaria, dengue, chikungunya.

How to get rid of house bugs

Insecticide spray for roaches

The best antidote to cockroaches are the supermarket cockroach sprays. Most of them contain chemicals such as cypermethrin and tetramethrin. The sprays come with a nozzle that is capable of reaching deep into nooks and crannies.

It is easy to use because you need to spray them into any sink drainer and spray well. Other places include your kitchen. Cockroaches usually visit these places where they can find food. Keep food covered and the canister out of reach of children. Usually, these chemicals are harmless and in case of any ingestion, visit the emergency room as quickly as possible.

Mosquito spray

These work in the same way as above but contain insecticides that are not as powerful as DEET or N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide.

Unlike a cockroach spray, you have to use a mosquito spray daily and even multiple times a day. It is useful to know that mosquitoes are attracted to the smell of sweat and sebum. Thus a fresh bath with lime or lavender fragrance soap is equally good for keeping them at bay, at least until you start to sweat again.

Bed bugs

They are notoriously hard to get rid of. The internet is full of anecdotes of families who have had to change homes because they could not get rid of bed bugs.

To make matters worse, they can live on as near-microscopic larvae even if the adults have been killed. The larvae hatch out and again start multiplying.

Bed bugs cause red welts on arms, legs, and shoulders. It might take you a few days to see a bed bug since they can scurry very quickly into pillow crevices. They love mattresses and sofas as these offer suitable hiding places. Using powerful roach spray to camphor, you could attempt. Still, it is nearly impossible to get rid of them unless you employ a professional pest control service such as Empire Pest Control.

Termites

Termites can’t cause much damage if your home is made of brick, concrete, or stone. At most, they can damage a door frame or a closet wall. But in wooden homes, they can turn entire rafters to dust.

Home remedies include a combination of vinegar and lemon juice with water to be sprayed several times a day where you find termites. Various termite killer sprays are available in supermarkets and home hardware stores. However, they offer a short-term solution.

Permanent ways to get rid of house bugs

The only way you could remove house bugs for good is to call in pest control services. A do-it-yourself approach can only attack the problem superficially.

At home, you neither have the equipment nor the expertise to get rid of pesky insects that have evolved their defenses over a million years.

Do you know that cockroaches would survive a nuclear holocaust? What chance does one have against them with vinegar and water mix?

Expert pest control services use state of the art methods to get rid of bugs. They can reach into every corner and have a better idea where the creepy crawlies hide.

Home invasion by pests is hard to get rid of, but with an expert service provider such as Empire Pest Control, you can win easily.