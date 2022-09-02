Top Blues Artists Return To Blues Cafe At Deers Head

Local blues singer Tony Villiers is among the artists taking to the stage at The Deer’s Head in Belfast for the return of the Guinness Blues Cafe, writes Zahra Baz.

Tony Villiers and the Villains will perform on Saturday September 17 as the popular blues event returns after a summer break.

Also on the autumn bill are The Davy K Project, Chris Taplin Blues Band and Frank Carberry Blues Band & Guests.

Organised by the Belfast City Blues Festival the Blues Cafe has already welcomed thousands of people through its doors since its inception in August, 2021.

Promoter Seamus O’Neill said he was delighted to be bringing the Blues Cafe back to The Deer’s Head.

He added: “We started the Blues Cafe to get musicians back into work but also to create a magnificent Saturday afternoon vibe, which we have done with an outstanding team and venue. It’s been great for the city and for the people.

“Between now and Christmas we have a host of brilliant bands lined up; everyone is in for a brilliant Saturday afternoon you just won’t want to miss.”

Performing alongside the Villains, Tony Villiers hopes the power of everything blues and country music will put a smile on the faces of those in attendance.

Tony said: “The Deer’s Head is perfect for blues and country blues music. It’s an incredibly well organised venue with a great sound system and an amazing crowd. It’s always full of music lovers, which is the key to creating a good vibe. Performing at the Deer’s Head makes being a musician so much easier.

“The Guinness Blues Cafe has always been a great idea, and I think its success over the last year proves that. Afternoon shows are becoming much more popular now and there’s always a certain ambiance to the gig that a night time gig doesn’t always have.

“It’s such a solid concept and adds a new element to the culture surrounding blues music. It’s something out of the ordinary, which is always a good thing.

“We’ll have our talented band members joining – Aidan Migillian on drums, Damien Shields on bass guitar and Doc Doherty on electric guitar, and playing alongside these three is just heaven alone.

“People can expect good, honest music played well. We just want to put a smile on people’s faces.”

Chris Taplin of the Chris Taplin Blues Band shared that he was excited to bring high energy, classic blues to his show on October 1.

He added: “It’s going to be great getting back to The Deer’s Head in October. It’s a great great venue with a great stage and sound; it’s just a really good setup. I would say it’s one of the best stages and one of the best sounds for music in Belfast.

“It’s going to be great having something on every week for blues fans again, the more the better. The calibre of musicians who play at the Blues Cafe is just second to none and it’s something you won’t get anywhere else on a Saturday afternoon.”

For more information and tickets go to eventbrite.co.uk/belfast-city-blues-festival