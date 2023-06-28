Top 5 Places To Eat Out In Manchester

Whenever we plan to dine out, the first thing that probably comes to our mind is the budget. Eating out with your whole gang in a place like Manchester can be an expensive affair. But that shouldn’t stop you from having a good time with your loved ones.

If you are looking for ways to save money on dining, we have got the perfect solution for you. tastecard, one of the leading dining membership services in the UK offers excellent Manchester restaurant deals and discounts.

By signing up for a tastecard membership, you can avail exclusive offers at any partner restaurant. That being said, let’s take a look at the top five restaurants in Manchester where you can enjoy tastecard benefits.

The Bridge Tavern

With soft red velvety lighting and quality food, The Bridge Tavern provides you with an enchanting experience. This place is known to serve some of the best British dishes, including classics and twists. Along with food, visitors can also relish an impressive selection of spirits and wines.

No doubt, The Bridge Tavern is a great place to grab a quick bite or a hearty meal. Since it is a tastecard-accepting restaurant, visitors can enjoy 2-for-1 with your tastecard membership. It should be noted that the discount is not available on the Sunday roast/lunch set menu.

Impossible Bar

If you are planning to hit a bar with your friends, try Impossible Bar. This whimsical nightspot with a gin bar and theatre is popular for its cocktails and other drinks. Spread over three floors, they offer a great dining experience. Besides the large selection of drinks, they also serve quality food like Asian spring rolls, British classic fish and chips, and more.

Visiting Impossible Bar with a tastecard membership can help you save a good deal. You can enjoy 25% off the total bill. This offer is available on all days, except Saturdays and holidays.

All Star Lanes – Manchester

All Star Lanes is all about the best American cuisine. Their menu ranges from scrumptious starters to delicious mains, and delightful desserts. They make use of the finest ingredients to serve quality food to guests. For anyone seeking a fine dining experience should visit All Star Lanes.

You can further enhance your experience by opting for a tastecard membership. All Star Lanes is one of the partner restaurants and offer 2 for 1 discount on their meals. However, this offer is not available throughout December, and on celebration holidays.

La Bandera

Located at Deansgate, this Spanish restaurant is known for its quality food and excellent service. The bold and bright interiors with yellow banquette seating, add a unique vibe to the place. Talking about the menu, they serve a wide range of dishes. Some of the must-try dishes are squid sliders, pig cheeks, and Iberico pork sirloin.

Those who have tastecard membership can enjoy 25% off on the total bill. It’s a great deal to grab, especially if you are dining out with your group. Remember that this offer is not available on Fridays and Saturdays.

Sausage Shack

This is another American-style restaurant that is a must-visit. Don’t get fooled by the name because they serve more than just hot dogs. Their menu includes a variety of tasty foods including pasta, burgers, subs, salads, and muffins.

You can enjoy all of it at 25% off on the total bill. Wondering how? Just sign up for tastecard membership.

Manchester is a popular destination in the UK. Whether you are a local or a visitor, you should add some of these eateries to your list of best places to eat.