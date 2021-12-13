‘Tis the season to win a getaway with Jet2holidays

On the first day of Christmas my good friends at Jet2holidays brought me… an exciting ’12 Days to Christmas’ competition, giving holidaymakers the chance to win one of 12 holidays.

The UK’s leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across Europe, the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean is giving the gift of holidays, thanks to the launch of its Christmas competition during the 12 days to Christmas.

With 12 prizes up for grabs between Monday (13th December) and Christmas Eve, the competition plays on the famous ’12 Days of Christmas’ classic but with a Jet2holidays twist and each prize links to a line from the carol – all the lords will certainly be leaping to get involved with this one!

There are some tree-mendous prizes to be won over the 12 days, including 11 days in Turkey, an eight-person villa, FIIIIIIVE STAAAAAAR HOTEL, two return flights and a seven-night Indulgent Escape, with the competition counting down to the big day before unveiling a huge grand prize – a seven-night Indulgent Escape to the 5-star Constantinou Bros Asimina Suites Hotel in Cyprus for two adults.

To get involved, holidaymakers just need to visit https://www.jet2holidays.com/christmas-competitions when the competition launches on Monday. Alternatively, if they want to find out as soon as it opens, they can visit https://www.jet2holidays.com/christmas-competitions#Christmasform and enter their details to receive information via email.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Christmas is the time for giving, which is why we wanted to unbox some joy this festive season with our fantastic ’12 Days to Christmas’ competition and give holidaymakers the chance to win a prize every day until Christmas Eve. With 12 prizes up for grabs, there is a plenty of opportunity to win so make sure you get entering. Whether it is 11 days in Turkey, seven nights in Palma or a five-star hotel, there is a prize to suit everyone. We wish everyone who enters the best of luck and hope that these fantastic prizes make this Christmas even more special, with the excitement of a sunny getaway to look forward to next year.”

