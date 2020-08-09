Tips To Repair And Maintain An Ultrasound Probe

Do you want to fix your broken ultrasound probe? If you work in a laboratory or a clinic, you know how much a probe costs. And if it breaks for some reason, buying a new one is like reinvesting the same amount.

But what if you can get it fixed? You wouldn’t have to buy a new one, and the cost of repair is based on the damage. A probe repair will save a lot of your money.

You will find plenty of options and good deals online to repair a broken probe. For example, PRS is one of the leading companies in France that specialize in 2D,3D probe repairs, the GE ultrasound repair, and more other types. Besides, you don’t have to worry about the brand as PRS manages most of the leading brands of ultrasound probes such as Philips, Toshiba, and more.

It’s no surprise that ultrasounds can diagnose various diseases, including the severity of SARS viruses like Covid-19. As a healthcare professional, it is ensuring the patient’s safety with ultrasound probes is your duty.

How to identify a defective probe?

If the probe has a broken membrane or cracked wire, you can see it immediately. But what if the defect is not noticeable?

Ultrasound probes send and receive ultrasonic signals into the body and create an image. If that image has any dropouts, your probe might have defects.

The most commonly occurring problems are related to wiring sheath or membrane. But you can also get a connector refurbishment, crystal replacement, and more.

Tee transducers are particularly expensive ones and usually get bitten by patients. The tiny defects on tee probes are tough to notice.

You can identify the defects by simple monitoring, such as looking for bite marks, corrosive parts, or crushed tubes.

Even a small defect in the Tee probe could be severe for patients. If at all you have a defective tee probe, PRS can lend you one while repairing yours.

Ultrasound probe maintenance tips

Now, as you have an idea of how to find defects and get them repaired, some essential maintenance tips would be beneficial.

Daily cleaning:

Regular cleaning using the disinfectant of the ultrasound machine, probe, and other peripheral devices is a good practice to apply. The fan cooling system of an ultrasound machine should be functioning well. Overheating causes technical issues. It’s better to keep the machine cool.

Proper use of a machine:

A person who is not very experienced with the probe might handle it poorly. It’s better to let an expert handle the machine to keep it safe. You must be gentle with the handling of cords, buttons, and peripherals.

Probe handling:

A probe is a part that comes in contact with the patients. Try to check if the connector pins are not damaged or bent. Daily monitor the membrane of a probe. Consider regular servicing or at least a quick repair even for minor defects.

Conclusion:

Repairing and regular maintenance of a probe have advantages over buying a new one. It will save you money, and you’ll be more careful about using it. A defective probe could be dangerous for patients, especially for pregnant women. A periodical servicing of a probe will ensure it’s correct functionality.