Thirst quenching Boost Energy Mango keeps you cool

Boost Drinks celebrated the new 250ml Mango can launching in Northern Ireland by hosting a party at Cargo by Vertigo, attended party goers from across Northern Ireland.

As we head into the Summer period consumers are looking for that refreshing hit of flavour to lift their spirits and transport them to somewhere more exotic. And with the unquestionable demand for flavoured energy drinks (accounting for 30% of the stimulation market and growing*^) and the popularity of the Mango category, leading drinks company, Boost, have launched a Mango energy flavour in a 250ml can to the local market.

Through market research, Boost Drinks found that consumers are choosing more fruity, tropical flavours with Mango being the clear winner at tickling tastebuds which has experienced a 22% year-on-year growth in consumer popularity**.

Boost Drinks was established in 2001, launching in Northern Ireland in 2003 and now owns the province’s top selling soft drink within the local independent convenience channel*. Boost is available in various pack formats across seven core Energy flavours, Sport and Iced Coffee.