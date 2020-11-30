The Ultimate Guide to the Best Furniture

Who doesn’t love a fabulous makeover. With so many of us stuck indoors during the winter, why not give yourself and home the much-needed facelift you have been dreaming about. There are so many sites, magazines, and inspiration out there. If you know where to look you can save yourself the hassle and expense of going all over.

Keep on reading to find out my top picks for everything you need to give your space a new look.

#1: Best furniture stores in los angeles

First, start with the best furniture stores in los angeles. What makes a furniture store the best? Well, a few things for starters. First, look at the owner – is the store run by the inspiration and drive of a designer, or are you looking at knock-off, overpriced department store items you can find anywhere?

If you want quality, avoid places that don’t offer local design and craftsmanship. Yes, buying local may cost a little extra but it’s worth it when your sectional will last and look elegant for years to come.

#2: Know What You Want

So many places have great salespeople but very few options. Come in with a plan and execute it. If you notice the salespeople are giving you the run around save your breath. You want a professional store that can get behind your vision.

Buying local also means you are supporting your local community whether it be designers, artists, or the people who work in the store.

#3: Customization

You can’t always find customized pieces but when you do – stop and run into that store immediately. A place that allows you to put your own individual mark on each of your furniture items is a winner. In Los Angeles, for example, CladHome, allows you to add customization to each step of the process.

Take a couch for example –

You can actually choose the layout, fabric, size, cushions, fill, add a sleeper, and matching ottoman. You can even choose the leg style and finish you will love. This may sound complicated, but actually, you can do all of this easily online.

Choose from one of their gorgeous sofa or sectional collections. Then add the right chaise or chairs to your living room for that extra wow.

If it’s your bedroom that needs a lift, order customized beds. You can select the:

Headboard height Size of the bed Fabric Leg Style Leg finish

For a dream bed who doesn’t want to have a say on everything. Add some beautiful accessories like unique artwork and decorative pillows and you have yourself a special look you will cherish for years to come.

Wrap Up

When it comes to sprucing up your place stop buying cheap cardboard furniture that takes longer to assemble than it will last and instead treat yourself to the best furniture you can find. Customizable pieces will not only look unique but also will last longer. Your furniture should not only look good but support your lifestyle, that’s why I love a custom bed that gives me what I need.

Written by Ester K. is a content writer at Kemistri and a sales and Public Relations (PR nerd), obsessed with research, sleeping in as much as possible, and listening to podcasts. I have written an ultimate guide on reputation management. When I am not at home with my fam I enjoy long walks through the beautiful city of Jerusalem.