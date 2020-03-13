The Poacher’s Pocket Crowned Best Gastro Pub in Down

Lisbane based gastro-pub, The Poacher’s Pocket, was crowned the Best Gastro Pub in County Down at the prestigious Irish Restaurant Awards 2020.

Taking place at the Slieve Russell Hotel, The Ulster Regional Final of the awards showcased the outstanding performers in the local hospitality sector.

Known for its award-winning menus and firm focus on local products, The Poacher’s Pocket has welcomed many locals and visitors alike for an authentic pub experience. The cosy front bar and lively local pub also offers the award-winning traditional country-chic experience.

Ronan Sweeney, The Poacher’s Pocket Managing Director and owned said, “It is fantastic to be recognised in the Irish Restaurant Awards, we are always keen to combine great local food with the true pub experience, from live music sessions or our popular pub quiz. We would like to extend our thanks to the people that nominated us for this award, as well as our dedicated 120-strong team across the Balloo Inns Group.”

The Poacher’s Pocket

The gastro-pub favourite also has an adjoining Poacher’s Pantry with food from local artisan producers alongside freshly baked breads, dry-aged steaks, soups and sauces from The Poacher’s Pocket own kitchen. There is also a special selection of craft gins and fine wines.

Speaking at the awards, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, said; “Now in their 12th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland, as well as recognising the teams behind these establishments and the hard work and dedication that they put in. With well over 100,000 nominations received from the public this year, the standard for the judging process was higher than ever.”

All of the county winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards. These will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on Monday 18th May, 2020.

Food is served daily at The Poacher’s Pocket from noon to 9.00pm (9.30pm at weekends), with The Pantry open from 9am.