The Cheese Club brings superb cheese to your door

Nothing says cosy night-in like a perfectly indulgent platter of cheeses shared with loved ones. The Cheese Club is the newest home delivery package to be released on the HOME-X e-commerce website, featuring five hand-picked cheeses, crackers, chutney & a half-bottle of Port.

Whether a cheese lover who knows their Gruyere from their Brie, or someone developing a newfound taste for cheese, The Cheese Club provides the perfect experience to immerse consumers into the world of cheese and its embellishments, and to leave them wanting more.

The Cheese Club experience combines a range of five finely selected artisan cheeses – a total of 1kg in cheese – accompanied with a half bottle of port, biscuits, crackers and handmade chutney, all selected to perfectly compliment the cheeses.

The experience makes the ideal gift for special occasions, and with Christmas around the corner can be ordered in advance to be shipped on a particular day, anywhere in the United Kingdom.

The HOME-X team, alongside some the best cheesemongers in the UK, have carefully curated an at-home cheese box that delivers some the most luxurious cheeses from across the world. From earthy, aromatic soft cheeses, to sweet and nutty flavours, diners are able to experience the finest quality produce, with a new selection of cheeses each month.

The experience will launch this week on the innovative e-commerce platform, HOME-X, which brings restaurant quality food and drink experiences to homes across the UK. Each cheese club experience contains 1kg of cheese, a half bottle of port plus biscuit pairings, and homemade chutneys, suitable for two people and priced at £50 including delivery across the UK.

The first Cheese Club contains: Tunworth Camembert, Hampshire; ValenÇay Fermier, France, Goats Cheese; Prima Donna Maturo, Netherlands, Gouda; Cashel Blue, Ireland; St Andrew’s Farmhouse Cheddar, Scotland; Krohn Lagrima White Port, Portugal; Spiced Pear Chutney; Oatcakes by Wooleys of Aaron; Water Biscuits by Stag Bakeries.

Building direct relationships with cheese producers HOME-X, Operations Manager John Burns is pioneering The Cheese Club experience. He has grown to know more about cheese and how it can be perfectly combined with special flavours and pairings, having been a chef at Six by Nico restaurants.

John Burns said, “I’ve always had a passion for cheese and for me it’s the perfect accompaniment for a night in with family and friends. We want people to experience luxury cheese and port from new places, allowing them to try something new that we know works together. Our immersive guide allows you to expand your knowledge, getting to know and identifying new flavours and textures.”

Each experience will be carefully pre-prepared and packaged at a new warehouse in Glasgow, in beautifully branded boxes, and kitted out in the very latest food shipping storage technology. Each HOME-X box will be 99% recyclable, with each Cheese Club kit portioned in individual cardboard containers filled with all the elements needed to indulge in your experience.

The Cheese Club experience is priced at £50 and includes delivery across the UK. Delivery will be available from December 2nd – December 24th. The inaugural Cheese Club experience is available to buy now from HOME-X – the newly launched online food and drink experience platform.

More information can be found here www.home-x.com