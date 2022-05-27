Tastebuds get 5-star treatment at Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast

The stunning Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast has created an overnight package, Flights with Fitz, which is set to tantalise the tastebuds of lovers of quality gin and whiskey.

As well as an overnight stay in a luxurious guestroom, Flights with Fitz provides an opportunity to sample a variety of quality Irish gin and whiskey variants, explained Cian Landers, General Manager of the Fitzwilliam Hotel.

Cian said: “Whether you’re a fan of gin and whiskey or interested in finding out more, this package is the perfect way to spend an evening. The tasting flights we have specially curated, include six drinks in total – three of each spirit – so guests can indulge themselves in a sociable tipple with a loved one before retiring to one of our fabulous rooms on the 9th floor to enjoy the beautiful city views.

“Our friendly and knowledgeable bartenders will be on hand to answer any questions regarding tasting notes, and we just happen to have some of the best cocktails in Belfast. That means if guests are inspired by their tasting flights experience our mixologist can prepare a gin or whiskey inspired cocktail as a nightcap”, concluded Cian.

The Flights with Fitz package is priced from £118pp and includes six tasting samples in total, shared between two people as well as an overnight stay in an amazing city view room nestled at the top of the hotel with magnificent views out across the city to Belfast’s Cave Hill and a hearty full Irish breakfast in the morning.

This offer is available for booking until 30th September 2022, for more information or to book please call +442890 442080 or visit www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com.