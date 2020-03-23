Support sought for Bread & Butter Fund for NI Artists

This is a fund for Northern Ireland Arts practitioners affected by the Corona Virus Pandemic. BREAD and BUTTER is what we call the short gigs; the corporate videos, the voice overs, the events etc that keep food on the table. These lifelines are now being cancelled in droves. This fund hopes to offer a ‘gig’ fee of £200.00 on a first come first served basis. No big forms to fill in. None of that malarky. It’s not a huge amount. But it will buy bread and butter. Well, maybe Flora.

Playwright Abbie Spallen, with the help of Writer and Director Fionnuala Kennedy, initiated the ‘Bread and Butter’ fund to help Northern Ireland arts practitioners who have lost gigs as a result of the Coronavirus crisis.

The fund raised over £7K worth of donations in under 24 hours. Within three days, the £10K target was exceeded, now reaching over £10,300.

A donator to the cause said: “As someone who has been hit with cancelled work, no backup or financial support, this fundraiser is essential for local artists and creative people to survive. Please donate as much as you can!”

You can donate to the ‘Bread and Butter’ fund by clicking here.

For those wanting to apply: We’re still at the fundraising stage and are liaising with The Civic Theatre in Tallaght, Dublin who have set up a similar scheme in the South. The application won’t be huge, just a google doc asking for details. That’s what they have used and it seems to be working well. We anticipate a huge amount of applications so we’re going to go live at a certain point in the future with links to the google form etc. Don’t worry. We will advertise it to bits. Bear with us as we’re co-ordinating all of this from a distance.

Stay safe. Stay at home and don’t watch Pandemic.

We will overcome.