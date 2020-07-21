Summer Getaways with Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks and Jet2Villas

With Jet2holidays summer 2020 holiday programme in full swing, now is the perfect time to book a much-needed relaxing getaway to one of many beautiful destinations across Europe such as Malaga, Gran Canaria or Portugal. Alternatively, enjoy a short break to some of Europe’s top sightseeing cities with Jet2CityBreaks, or try a villa break with Jet2Villas, offering great value stays across Europe.

Spain, Malaga City

3 star BH Atarazanes Malaga Boutique Hotel, 3 nights room only departing from Belfast International on 28th August.

Price: £219 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Canary Islands, Gran Canaria, Playa Del Ingles

3 star Corona Blanca, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 27th August.

Price: £349 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers

Spain, Costa Blanca, Benidorm

3 star Pierre and Vacances benidorm levante, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 28th August.

Price: £369 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Portugal, Algarve, Praia Da Luz, Baia Da Luz

Vila Baia, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 29th August.

Price: £419 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

