‘Stuff A Bus’ NI goes virtual this year

People across Northern Ireland are being urged to Stuff A Bus to ensure every child receives a present on Christmas day this year despite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. No child should experience an empty Christmas – donate online www.stuffabusni.com

Stuff A Bus Northern Ireland, launched by Translink in 2017, receives thousands of toys every year in aid of the Salvation Army and St Vincent De Paul. But this December, the festive toy and gift drop-offs cannot take place as usual due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, although the bus may be empty this year, no child should experience an empty Christmas. So Translink along with partners U105 and Belfast Live have instead launched a virtual toy appeal and they are calling for online donations at www.stuffabusni.com .

Everyday Coronavirus brings new challenges, especially for the most vulnerable in society and it is estimated that over 100,000 children in Northern Ireland live in poverty and it’s likely that by Christmas that number will be even greater.

With a goal to raise a minimum of £50,000, donations will enable teams of volunteers in both charities to work in a Covid-secure way, delivering toys safely to families before Christmas.

The Stuff A Bus NI Toy Appeal relies on the generosity of local people, Translink passengers, staff and organisations. It comes at a time when there is an increasing level of need as more and more families will likely face financial difficulties this year, who have never needed support before.

To make a donation now visit: www.stuffabusni.com .

Follow the conversation online using #StuffABusNI and keep up to date with fundraising efforts and announcements on U105 Radio and Belfast Live.