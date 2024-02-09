Stix & Stones delivers launches ‘Meat Wagon’ restaurant

Award-winning Belfast restaurant, Stix & Stones, is now offering local meat lovers a mouthwatering authentic barbecue experience with the launch of its new Stix & Stones Meat Wagon restaurant in the heart of Belfast.

The opening of the new restaurant on Wellington Place has created 20 full-time and part-time roles across its kitchen and front-of-house operation with plans to create an additional four jobs with the launch of a dedicated takeaway section.

Stix & Stones Meat Wagon is focused on offering customers an authentic, diner-style barbecue experience with slow and low-cooked meat charred to perfection by the restaurant’s highly experienced pitmaster and team of skilled chefs.

Its menu features a selection of tender, smoky, and succulent meat dishes including house-smoked brisket, baby back ribs, chicken wings, and loaded smash burgers, along with tasty sides and delicious extras like dirty fries, Jalapeno poppers, corn on the cob and slaw.

Meat Wagon

Stix & Stones launched its first hugely successful restaurant in Belfast city centre in 2014, before opening its Ballyhackamore outlet on the Newtownards Road in 2023. The restaurants are best known for offering diners the distinctive experience of cooking dry-aged steaks on hot stones.

It also launched its very own Stix & Stones Butchery in 2022 on Wellington Place in Belfast, conveniently located next door to the Stix & Stones Meat Wagon restaurant. The state-of-the-art butchery stocks and supplies its restaurants with the finest cuts of dry-aged beef reared by an award-winning Co. Down pedigree rare breed beef farmer.

Rory Lee, Head Chef at Stix & Stones Meat Wagon restaurant, said: “We’re bringing an authentic, high-quality barbecue experience right to the heart of the city, complemented by our own dedicated butchery next door.

“Stix & Stones Meat Wagon has been designed to offer customers a mix of intimate table settings and booth dining that’s perfect for a relaxed get-together with friends and family to enjoy mouth-watering and tasty barbecue food lovingly smoked by our pitmasters.

“Our authentic slow and low cooking techniques, combined with our farm-to-fork commitment and supporting local suppliers of fresh quality food and ingredients, ensures every dish we serve is not only bursting with flavour, but contributes to boosting the local economy.

“With the creation of 20 new jobs, and more on the horizon, we want to share our love for great barbecue, as we feel we have created something truly special here for meat lovers across the region to enjoy over and over again.”

For more information on the Meat Wagon visit: https://www.meatwagonbelfast.co.uk/