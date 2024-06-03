Spend the Crafternoon with The Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast on Father’s Day

Enjoy a luxurious ‘crafternoon’ tea this Father’s Day and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Located in the heart of Belfast city centre, the Fitzwilliam’s Crafternoon Tea, a heartier take on the traditional afternoon tea, is an original way to celebrate Father’s Day, commented Cian Landers, General Manager, Fitzwilliam Hotel.

“It’s something a little less dainty, with savoury delights such as scotch eggs, delectable mini pork pies and succulent mini steak burgers. But we haven’t forgotten those with a sweet tooth, it’s also served with our mouth-watering chocolate brownies and warm scones. To top it all off, this unique experience is complemented by two locally hand-crafted beers from Whitewater Brewing Company.

“Our team of chefs handpicked every one of the hearty bites on the plate with dads in mind so it’s a great treat which I am sure he deserves. Plus, while stocks last, we have a special gift for every dad of a hand-crafted pair of socks, so he’ll have even more reason to remember his special time with us.”, said Cian.

Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast

The hotel is known for its five-star service and as having the friendliest welcome in the city, continued Cian.

“The Fitzwilliam Hotel is the perfect place to celebrate Father’s Day, our attentive team of hospitality professionals are passionate about making our guests time with us memorable. It’s what dad deserves.”

Crafternoon Tea costs £35pp and is be served between 1.30-3:30pm every Saturday and Sunday. On Father’s Day only (16 June), each dad will get a pair of socks with every booking (while stocks last). Pre-booking is essential, 24 hours in advance, call hotel on + 44 28 90 442080. Minimum of two to be ordered per reservation.

Visit www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com for more information.