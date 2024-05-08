Something old, something new, something bubbly – and pink too!

As temperatures climb, it can only mean one thing… ROSÉ SEASON IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER!!😍

And for those not content with just any old pink drink this summer, we’ve got you covered with our newest launch – particularly if you’re a fan of fizzy rosé after that season of The Traitors… 😉 Introducing our brand-new English Pét Nat Rosé – an ancient style of fizz which is known as the ‘wild child’ of sparkling wine due to its lively bubbles and the fact it’s unfiltered (think like a hazy IPA!)

Previously only available from specialist wine shops, Pét Nat is fast becoming a real trend with wine lovers and will now be available on the high street for the first time at M&S Food. Sunset pink, bone dry and with delicious flavours of wild strawberries, cranberries and almonds, it’s perfect for anyone looking to try something a bit different this summer! 🥂

Sue Daniels, expert in-house winemaker for M&S Food, said: “It’s been especially interesting to watch the growing interest in Pét Nat wines from specialist merchants in recent years, and as with all drinks trends the time has come for us to bring this lesser-known style to the nation’s glasses! We have 50 years’ heritage in championing rare and unusual wines alongside customer favourites and we know shoppers trust us to help them experiment with new varieties and wine styles without breaking the bank.

“We’re very proud to continue to lead the way when it comes to English wines and it’s been brilliant to create an English version of this fabulous pink fizz using local grapes. My favourite way to enjoy this versatile bone-dry bubbly is with mildly spicy dishes or ones that are rich in umami, such as ramen, pad thai or mushroom risotto.”

M&S English Pét Nat Rosé, £15

Made with local grapes from Heppington Vineyard in Kent, this unfiltered pink fizz has refreshing flavours of wild strawberries and is perfect on its own or with spicy Asian dishes.

Pét Nat is short for ‘Pétillant Naturel’ (French for “naturally sparkling”), meaning a wine that finishes fermenting in the bottle, leaving a natural sediment in the bottom which adds toasty biscuity flavours as well as creaminess and bubbles.

It’s believed to be the oldest method of making sparkling wine, invented in southwest France in the 1500s – a whole century before Champagne was first produced.

Inspired by the ‘ancestral method’ of winemaking, where grape juice or partially fermented wine is bottled with yeast and sugar to produce natural carbonation, this delicious, bone-dry sparkling wine should be enjoyed lightly chilled to bring out its fruit flavours.

Alongside the new Pét Nat, we’re also launching a selection of still rosés that are perfect for summer – hailing from Italy, Portugal and the south of France.

M&S Vive l’Été Rosé, £8

A wonderfully fresh and fruity rosé from the south of France with beautiful aromas of berries, citrus and peach. Made with premium grapes that have soaked up the Mediterranean sun, this wine is perfect on its own or enjoyed with seafood, summer salads and picnic favourites.

M&S Abertura Vinho Verde Rosé, £8

We’ve given Portugal’s much-loved Vinho Verde wine style a vibrant, pink twist! With notes of wild strawberries, raspberries and a dash of lime, this rosé is an ideal match for seafood paella or grilled Mediterranean veg.

M&S Found Susumaniello Rosé, £9

A light, refreshing rosé made from the ancient Susumaniello grape grown in southern Italy’s sunny Apulia region. With flavours of red berries, blood orange and wild flowers, it’s perfect with mozzarella and fresh tomatoes or other light antipasti.

The UK’s love for rosé continues to smash all expectations, with no signs of slowing down – in fact, we’ve seen sales grow by over 10% in the past three months and we expect to sell a bottle of rosé every two seconds over the summer!

Pink wines are even popular throughout the winter months as we now see shoppers drinking rosé all-year-round, particularly sparkling rosé. Interestingly though, it isn’t just the pale Provence style that shoppers are going wild for…

Giota Polizoudi, Wine Buyer for Rosé at M&S Food, said: “While wines from Provence make up a large part of our rosé sales, our top-sellers are currently pinot grigios from Italy including our beautifully fresh Conte Priuli Veneto Blush and our light, crisp Colle del Principe Pinot Grigio Blush. We’re also seeing that customers are increasingly keen to try similar pale, dry styles from regions they might be less familiar with, like our extremely popular Vinho Verde rosé and Myrtia Moschofilero Assyrtiko rosé from Portugal and Greece respectively. And when it comes to sparkling, our Bellante rosé prosecco sells more than its white counterpart, which might come as a surprise to some!

“We’re keen to show shoppers that there are a whole host of fantastic, great-value rosé options from around the world that are just as good as the £20 bottles coming out of Provence. Thanks to the new everyday lower prices we’ve brought in across our entire wine range, over half of our M&S rosés are now £8 and under – great news for shoppers who fancy a pink drink in the sunshine!”