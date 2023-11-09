‘Snow’ better time to hit the ski slopes with Jet2.com

There is ‘snow’ better time to take off to the slopes, as the first major snowfall of the season has hit the Alps, and Jet2.com is offering 10% off all ski flights for this winter, too.

With eight ski destinations on sale this Winter 23/24 with the UK’s leading leisure airline from ten airports (Belfast International, Bristol, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International), customers have plenty of choice when it comes to grabbing a piste of the action in the French, Swiss, Austrian and Italian Alps, as well as the Tyrolean Mountains and Pyrenees.

The winter sale also means customers can slope off to the snow for less this winter, as Jet2.com is offering 10% off all ski flights until March 2024 .

Out of Belfast, Jet2.com operates weekly flights to the picturesque Austrian city of Salzburg from December to March 2024, as well as a choice of services from its other UK airports to top ski destinations including Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Innsbruck, Lyon, Barcelona (Andorra) and Turin.

When booking ski flights with Jet2.com, customers can enjoy VIP customer service as well as 22kg ski carriage*, 22kg baggage* and 10kg free hand luggage.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the Alps welcomes its first snowfall of the season, and we launch a winter sale on ski flights, there is no better time for skiers and snowboarders to take off to the slopes. Our fantastic ski programme for Winter 23/24 is on sale from across ten UK airports and gives customers access to some of the best ski resorts in the world. Offering fantastic choice, flexibility and flight times, skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes for a weekend, a short break or for longer, whilst flying with our award-winning airline and benefitting from our VIP customer service. We know skiers and snowboarders will be clamouring to hit the slopes for less, and we are looking forward to another successful ski season this year.”

Flights from Belfast International to Salzburg start from £51 per person one way, including taxes.

For further information, please visit: www.jet2.com/ski

*charges apply