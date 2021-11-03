Shoppers set to bag Christmas shop as Lidl charity Trolley Dash returns

As the festive season approaches, Lidl Northern Ireland is helping to lighten the load this holiday season by offering customers the opportunity to win their entire Christmas food shop for just £1 in this year’s Trolley Dash, in aid of charity partner NSPCC Northern Ireland.

Tickets will go on sale in all 41 Lidl Northern Ireland stores across the region on Saturday 13th November for two weeks only, with one lucky customer chosen per store to participate in the annual Trolley Dash. Winners will be challenged to take part in a ‘Supermarket Sweep’ style dash around their local store to collect as much Christmas shopping as they possibly can in just two minutes.

With 100% of the proceeds from the ticket sales donated to Lidl Northern Ireland’s charity partner, NSPCC Northern Ireland, Trolley Dash is the retailer’s flagship charity fundraising event.

Now in its seventh year, the hugely popular fundraising initiative is set to be the biggest year yet according to Lidl Northern Ireland’s Head of Sales Operations, Gordon Cruikshanks: “With 100% of ticket sales going directly to charity partner NSPCC Northern Ireland, Trolley Dash is our flagship charity fundraising event, raising around £100,000 each year and providing a major boost to NSPCC at a critical time of the year. It’s also the event that we as a team look forward to most as shoppers try to snap up all their favourite festive food in a frantic two-minute dash around the store.

Christmas can be a difficult time for many and we are proud to not only support NSPCC Northern Ireland, but also to gift Christmas shopping to 41 families across the region and helping to lighten the load at this time of year when money can be tight. We’re anticipating a big interest in Trolley Dash this year so I would encourage everyone to purchase a ticket in their local Lidl store to be in with a chance of winning. Good luck to all entrants!”

In a partnership spanning four years, Lidl Northern Ireland has raised over £500,000 for NSPCC Northern Ireland, whose mission is to fight for every childhood, delivering services for children and operating Childline bases in Belfast and Foyle. NSPCC Northern Ireland supports children across the region and works to prevent abuse, help rebuild children’s lives and support families.

Trolley Dash tickets will be available to purchase for just £1 in all 41 Lidl Northern Ireland stores across the region from Saturday 13th November until Sunday 28th November.

In previous years, the total of the goods won in the dashes has been well in the hundreds with customers carefully planning out their route to maximise their winnings. Customers may purchase as many tickets as they like in support of NSPCC Northern Ireland and to be in with a greater chance of winning.

Joanne McMaster, Supporter Fundraising Manager, NSPCC Northern Ireland said: “NSPCC is delighted to be part of the Trolley Dash again this year. Over the years we’ve seen the benefits of donations made by the exceptionally generous Lidl Northern Ireland customers at a time of year when funds are greatly needed.

“Christmas can be an incredibly difficult time of year for children who are suffering abuse and neglect and being at home for a long stretch can be a nightmare for them. Our Childline service is there 7 days a week, 24 hours a day and even on Christmas Day, staffed by our keyworker counsellors and supervisors.

When a young person needs help, Childline can be a lifeline so when a child feels like they have nowhere else to turn, it’s vital that we’re here, ready to listen. The funds raised by Lidl Northern Ireland really do help enormously to make this possible.”

All 41 winners will be contacted on Wednesday 1st December and invited to take part in the Lidl Trolley Dash at their local Lidl store on Saturday 11th December at 7:45am, before store opening. This gives the participants a clean run at the aisles to grab as many items on their Christmas shopping list as they can.

For more information about how to get involved and for competition terms and conditions, please visit lidl-ni.co.uk/trolleydash