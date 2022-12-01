Shoppers go wild for M&S’s new £10 festive fizz

Stop the press! (and grab a glass…) 🥂 Marks & Spencer has launched a brand-new Marks & Sparkle fizz with edible 22carat gold leaf, guaranteed to be the most Instagrammable bottle of bubbly on the market this season!

Priced at just a tenner, our incredible-value Marks & Sparkle is crisp and citrussy with notes of peach and pear, making it ideal as an aperitif or served with nibbles as guests arrive. And if you know you’re going to get through more than one bottle (and let’s face it, who wouldn’t!), you can order a case of six bottles on the M&S website straight to your doorstep for maximum convenience!

Customers are already going wild for this fabulously sparkly fizz on social media, with 4,000 fans having already liked, commented on and shared the post on the M&S Food PR Instagram account announcing the launch. Comments from delighted shoppers included “we need this in our lives!”, “that will look gorgeous on the Christmas table!”, and “buying one for my son’s teacher’s present!”

Helena Fleming, Lead Product Developer for festive fizz at M&S, said: “It’s no secret that M&S is officially the home of the best glittery drinks out there, and off the back of our super popular snow globe gins we knew we had to raise the bar with the most Instagrammable bottle of sparkly fizz. At just £10, our great-value Marks & Sparkle is perfect as grown-up stocking filler, a secret santa present or just for getting the party started. If you drink one fizz this season, make sure it’s this showstopper!”

And if you’re after some sparkly cocktail inspiration… 😉 For a fruity fizz cocktail, why not try a splash of our Clementine Snow Globe Gin Liqueur in a champagne flute, topped up with Marks & Sparkle. That’s two sparkly drinks in one!

As a great party-ready alternative to a case of six, shoppers can also order a mixed case of three bottles of Marks & Sparkle and three bottles of our new Christmas Cosmo cocktail and have it delivered directly to their doorstep. Or for a more premium sparkly gift for friends and loved ones, look no further than our Marks & Sparkle Giftbox with Chocolate, with a bottle of Marks & Sparkle, a bottle of Edition Conte Priuli Oro Prosecco and a box of our indulgent Collection Salted Caramel Chocolates, which can be sent straight to their home in a luxurious black and gold box.

The new Marks & Sparkle fizz is available to buy in M&S stores and on the M&S website now for just £10 a bottle. But be quick – once it’s gone, it’s gone!