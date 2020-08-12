September Getaways with Jet2holidays and Jet2Villas 

Sunshine breaks from £329 per person with Jet2holidays

With September around the corner, it’s the perfect time to book a break away to destinations like Turkey with Jet2holidays and Jet2Villas. On top of this, there’s also thousands of free child places still available this summer.

Turkey, Antalya, Side

3 star Sun City Apartments

7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 18th September.

Price: £329 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

————————————————————————–

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.