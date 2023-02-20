Say hello to new Homecare Range at M&S

This is not just any new homecare range … this is the biggest ever M&S homecare range that’s NO MARKS, AND ALL SPARKLE! From cleaning to laundry, and everything else in between, there’s no dirt, stain or mark our 60-strong ranon’t remove. It’s our most high-powered, efficient cleaning range ever.

Made with bespoke fragrances that have been blended in top perfume houses, we’ve used up to 10 essential oils to create signature fragrances that harmonise together- think zen-like spa meets high performance cleaning.

Formulated for everyone, it’s perfect for families, with a range of products with antibacterial and antiviral ingredients to keep homes clean, free of germs and smelling brilliant too. And for those with sensitive skin, look out for seven products without fragrance and enzymes, all endorsed by Allergy UK.

Our laundry liquids and conditioners have been developed with quick wash cycles and low temperature washes in mind, meaning you can wash using up to 60% less energy but still get high performance cleaning*

MEET SOME OF THE HEROES…

FOR CLEANING…

Multi Surface Cleaner £2, 750ml – Almond & sweet orange

Bathroom Surface Cleaner £2, 750ml – Coastal eucalyptus & sage

Kitchen Surface Cleaner £2, 750ml – Italian lemon & ginger

Fabric Freshener Spray £3, 750ml -French lavender & peony

Disinfectant (Concentrated) £3.50, 500ml -Honeysuckle & willow

FOR LAUNDRY…

Non-Bio Laundry Liquid (Concentrated) £5.50, 1.5L – Jasmine & green tea

Fabric Conditioner (Concentrated) £3.50, 1.5L – Jasmine & chamomil

e

e 3-in-1 Non-Bio Laundry Capsules (Concentrated) £6.50, 30 capsules – Jasmine & green tea

Ironing Water £2, 750ml – Jasmine & green tea

FOR SENSITIVE SKIN…

Sensitive Multi Surface Cleaner £2, 750ml

Sensitive Washing Up Liquid £1.50, 500ml

Sensitive Non-Bio Laundry Liquid £5.50, 1.5L

Sensitive Fabric Conditioner £3.50, 1.5L

Sensitive 3-in-1 Non-Bio Laundry Capsules £6.50, 30 capsules

Sensitive Laundry Powder £5, 1.43kg

AVAILABLE ONLINE …

HAPPY HOME HAMPER, £100

Celebrate a friend or family member’s new adventure with our Happy Home Hamper. This stylish wicker laundry basket is filled with treats for them to enjoy, including prosecco, chocolates and shortbread thins. There are also useful household staples including our NEW washing up liquid and cleaning spray to keep their new home sparkling. A diffuser from our Apothecary range will gently scent their living space.

Cleaning has absolutely taken over social! #CleanTok itself has over 64.3 billion views so we had to make sure we had the VERY best range for customers to buy.

In a recent M&S Customer Collective Survey** with 3333 M&S customers, after EFFICACY (94%), SMELL OF THE PRODUCT (64%) came out as the most important factor when it comes to which cleaning product you buy – which is brilliant for our new range with over 19 fragrances. We also found out further into this – out of those tested, the most appealing smells for household cleaning products were citrus (70%), followed by lavender (32%) and floral (31%), all fragrances which we have in abundance!

We also found some of our customers use cleaning as a form of relaxation, a study published in the journal, Mindfulness, found that giving the shelves a quick dust, wiping down the kitchen, or even organizing the closet has been just as beneficial to someone’s mental health as using a mindfulness app. The study saw that aside from the benefits of having a cleaner home, the relationship between a clean house and mental health can help you reduce your anxiety, it found that people who were mindful when washing dishes—in other words they took the time to smell the soap and to take in the experience—reported a 27% reduction in nervousness, along with a 25% improvement in “mental inspiration.” (1)

So, whether you find it easier to ‘Speed Clean’ have an AM/PM cleaning routine or get stuck in for a day of cleaning, the range at M&S has everything you need for excellent results. We’re talking shiny floors, beautifully fragranced rooms and fabrics, and sparkling (and scented) surfaces!

Inspired by #CleanTok, we’ve developed the ultimate speed clean, AM/PM routine for a spa fragranced and sparkling clean home right through the day.

Discover the full range of M&S cleaning and laundry products in store now.