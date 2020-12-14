Santa has now taken up residence at Hillmount

Mayor Cllr Nicholas Trimble of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and his wife, Mayoress Sarah, made a visit to Hillmount Santa’s Grotto, in the Castlereagh Hills garden centre, to take a wander through the grotto’s magical Christmas scenes and to see for themselves the installation of the new outdoor covered area where families will meet Santa.

Hillmount Santa’s Grotto

Speaking about the visit, Robin Mercer, managing director of Hillmount, said: “We have taken every precaution we can think of to adhere to the government guidelines for ensuring that Santa’s Grotto can open safely to the public. We were delighted that the first people to visit Santa were the first couple of Lisburn and Castlereagh.

“We would like to thank the Mayor and Mayoress for coming to see Santa and to share in the excitement that a visit to the Hillmount Santa’s Grotto offers. I’m looking forward to seeing generations of families enjoying their traditional visit to the grotto albeit under slightly different conditions this year.”

Due to the current restrictions and to provide families with as safe a visit as possible to Hillmount Santa’s Grotto, the Mercer family installed a new covered outdoor area where Santa greets families from a social distance after they have journeyed through the wonderful Christmas displays. Families are encouraged to make memories of their experience by taking their own photos and a professional photographer is on hand to capture the moment they meet Santa should they wish to purchase a memento of their visit.

To see Santa at Hillmount, families must make a booking online in advance at www.hillmount.co.uk.

Follow Hillmount on facebook at: www.facebook.com/hillmountgardencentre and on instagram at www.instagram.com/hillmountbelfast.