Royal Caribbean Group extends Cruise with Confidence policy

Royal Caribbean Group is extending its “Cruise with Confidence” cancellation policy to sailings through April 2022 to provide peace of mind in holiday planning.

For new and existing bookings created by September 30, 2020, guests have the flexibility to cancel their cruise up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive a full credit of the cruise fare for a future cruise through April 2022. The cruise company will continue to offer their “Best Price Guarantee” and “Lift and Shift.”

“Best Price Guarantee”: Guests can choose to change the price and promotional offer on their reservation up to 48 hours before their cruise.

Guests can choose to change the price and promotional offer on their reservation up to 48 hours before their cruise. “Lift and Shift”: This option is ideal for those guests wishing to move their holiday plans to next year. Eligible between now and September 30, 2020, guests can protect their original cruise fare and promotional offering by shifting to a future sailing on the same itinerary type, sailing length, stateroom category, and within the same 4-week period of their original cruise date same-time-next-year.

“Guests are reacting positively to our Cruise with Confidence policy,” says Royal Caribbean Group chairman and CEO Richard Fain, “because it enables them to make informed decisions and to better manage complicated travel plans during this unprecedented time of uncertainty.”

“Cruise with Confidence” applies to both existing cruise bookings and those made by September 30, 2020. In addition to easing concerns of booked guests, Fain says the policy enhances consumer confidence to schedule new bookings, knowing last-minute travel adjustments are allowed.

“We want our guests to feel they can safely keep their existing cruise bookings or schedule new sailings,” says Fain, “because this policy gives them more freedom and flexibility.”

The policy applies to all cruises with sailing dates on or before April 2022 and across the company’s global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara. For individual brand policy details, including information on Silversea’s policy, please visit the cruise lines’ websites: Azamara: www.azamara.com/cruise-with-confidence ,

Celebrity: www.celebritycruises.com/cruise-with-confidence , Royal Caribbean https://www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-with-confidence and