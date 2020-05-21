Refocus and Recharge Mental Health Webinar Series

YY People is delighted to collaborate with Sinead Welsh of Informed Minds to help you during these challenging times.

About the Event

We understand your time is limited so we’ve designed these bite-size sessions to help you understand your mind, to refocus and gain back control.

These sessions are open to anyone who needs them and are performed in a private training environment so you can listen and learn without judgement.

All three sessions will be provided free of charge but we ask you to consider making a donation to our charity partner Aware NI via the below link:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/yy-people-refocus-and-recharge

This 3 part series starts on Monday 25th May at 6pm and runs for 30 mins

Session 1

Creating Calm:

Positive Mental Health in a time of major change.

We’ll regroup on Wednesday 27th May at 6pm and run for 30 mins.

Session 2

Recharge & Refocus

Strengths, Passions & Future Career Options.

Final session on Friday 29th May at 6pm and run for 30 mins.

Session 3

It’s a New Dawn, It’s a New Day

Creating Action Plans towards Personal & Professional Goals.

These sessions are created to give you the headspace and personal time you need.

Our everyday has shifted dramatically and it is easy to feel uncertain. These sessions will educate and guide you on how to navigate your feelings and plan for your future.

About YY People

We are more than just recruiters, we’re relationship builders. We are 100% committed to supporting our clients, candidates, and each other – in every way we can, we are YY People working for You and Your…needs.

Visit www.yypeople.co.uk to find out more.

About Sinead

Sinead is the Training Director at Informed Minds Training & Consultancy.

She believes “Healthy Relationships begin with self insight, then expand out to our loved ones, social associations & colleagues.

Kindness, Empathy & Becoming More Informed towards positive mental health is at the Core of our Values at Informed Minds Training & Consultancy”

About Informed Minds: As a collective our team hold both local and international experience in the Leadership, Management, Education, Mental Health Wellbeing & Training Sectors.

https://informedmindstrainingconsultancy.com/

Charity Partner – AWARE

