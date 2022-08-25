Reeling in a whopper within the online casino

Whether you’re a keen angler or not, there’s a fishing-themed game perfect for all players within the online casino that could hook your attention to what lies below the waters of the slot sea.

Thanks to developers Blueprint Gaming, a whole franchise of fishing-inspired games have landed on the virtual casino shores over many years, helping players to put their status to gone fishing, and see if they could potentially land the catch of the day within the reels at play.

But there is one fish-friendly game in particular, stemming from this series, that we wish to share with you, that could see you potentially reeling in a whopper.

Are you ready to cast a line and see what you could catch within the reels at play?

Fishin’ Frenzy: The Big Catch

Set between two sea walls, above the ocean floor, five reels and three rows hold the potential to grant you a win of up to 5,000x your wager. To do this, you’ll need to spin the perfect symbol combination, from left to right. Helping you along the way are bonus features that hold the key to reeling in some serious prizes.

Let’s explore the symbols and bonus features that could see you land the catch of the day when you



Symbols

Playing card symbols 10, J, Q, K and A – brightly coloured and fish themed.

A full box of bait and tackle.



A fishing rod.



Blue fish – swimming into play in a variety of sizes.

Gold fish – can also swim into play in a variety of sizes.

Fishing boat – scatter.

Fisherman holding a rod – wild.

When playing the free spins feature, you’ll notice the blue and gold fish have price tags attached to them. These prices, just like the fish themselves, vary in size and value.

Bonus Features

Luckily for you, there are two types of bonus features to be found within this fishy slot; Free Games feature and The Big Catch feature. Let’s explore them further:

Free Games

The Free Games feature is another way of saying free spins. How many free spins you earn depends on how many scatter symbols you land to activate the bonus round. Three scatters award you 10 free spins. Four scatters award you 15 free spins. Five scatters, the most scatters you can land within the base game, award you 20 free spins.

In the Free Games round, the fish themselves hold a value between 2x and 50x your wager. However, each time you land a Fisherman wild, he will reel in the value of each fish to create a bigger prize. But that’s not all, the Fisherman himself, offers a payout worth up to 500x your wager if you land the right number of wilds on the reels during a free spin.

The Big Catch

The feature the whole game is based on; The Big Catch. Each time you hook a Fisherman wild on the reels in the free spins round, the total will be added to a meter counter, which is comprised of four sections. When each section of the fisherman meter is filled, it will boost the value of the lowest paying fish on the reels to the second lowest value. This allows you to potentially reel in a bigger win than before. If this wasn’t enough, each time the meter is filled and the lowest valued fish are upgraded, you are also awarded five extra free spins.

In total, you could see yourself potentially winning seven upgrades of fish and 35 extra free spins added to your total. If you manage to hook all seven upgrades, all the fish swimming around the reels during the free spins will hold a value of 50x your wager!